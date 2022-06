Wilmington, Delaware, United States: As per the latest research report on global hemostasis tissue sealing agents market by the Transparency Market Research, the industry is poised to expand at a stable growth rate of 8.3 % over the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. It also projects that the global hemostasis tissue sealing agents market will expand and reach the valuation of US$ 10.3 billion at the end of the forecast period i.e. 2027, rising from its recent evaluation of US$ 5.1 billion at the beginning of the forecast period i.e. 2018. The key driver aiding in the expansion of the global hemostasis tissue sealing agents market is the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. Furthermore, technological advancements in the field of pharmaceutical and biotechnology are also driving the growth in the global hemostasis tissue sealing agents market in recent years.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO