Cancer

Research Roundup: Science One Step Closer to Growing Organs in a Dish

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough it seems like science fiction, we may one day be able to grow replacement organs and tissues. Our ability to manipulate stem cells is accelerating, and new research places that goal much closer. For that and more reach news, continue reading. New Stem Cell Research Could Lead to...

Medical Biomimetics Market: Drivers | Growth Opportunity | Industry Analysis [2020-2021]

Biomimetics is a rapidly emerging area of medical engineering. The concept of biomimetics encapsulates the study of nature and various natural phenomena to understand underlying mechanisms so as to apply these concepts that can benefit areas such as mechanical engineering, technical biology, and mechatronics. More specifically, medical biomimetics can be considered as a creative form of technology that uses or essentially imitates nature in a bid to improve human lives.
ENGINEERING
Researcher, CEO, Mentor – The Role of a Principal Investigator, Explained

Are you passionate about research and business savvy, with solid leadership skills? If so, you might be interested in a position as a principal investigator. Principal investigators lead research projects and are responsible for numerous areas outside of the lab including grant funding, budgeting and mentorship. To find out more details about this role, BioSpace interviewed Bradley Olson, Ph.D., who serves as a principal investigator and associate professor at Kansas State University. Olson provided insight into the diverse career path and role of a principal investigator.
ECONOMY
New Research Could Lead to Improved Therapies for Traumatic Brain Injury

New research conducted by scientists at the University of California at Irvine is shining new light on how traumatic brain injuries (TBI) can impact the body’s command center for the nervous system and can change the connections between nerve cells across the entire organ. The study, which was published...
IRVINE, CA
Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market Size, Trends, Growth Analysis by 2031

Medical nonwoven disposables have become essential products in the healthcare industry. Globally, they are becoming increasingly important in preventing hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and incontinence problems in adult populations. The rising number of patients infected with HAI and the increasing incidence of surgical site infections (SSIs) have propelled the demand for nonwoven disposables. The use of sterile disposable non-woven drapes and sterile surgical gowns in hospital settings has gained traction in reducing the rate of SSI.
MARKETS
#Cancer Research#University Of Exeter#Stem Cells#Exeter University#Growing Organs
Medical Image Analysis Software Market: Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: According to Transparency Market Research’s latest report on the global medical image analysis software market for the historical period 2017–2018 and forecast period 2019–2027, increase in the incidence of chronic diseases, rise in geriatric population, increase in the adoption of 4D imaging techniques, and rise in demand for medical imaging are projected to drive the global medical image analysis software market during the forecast period.
WILMINGTON, DE
Clinical Laboratory Services Market Size, Share, Trends and Growth Opportunity Analysis, 2031

Thanks to the increasing prevalence of target infectious of diseases, the global market for clinic laboratory services is experiencing high growth in its valuation. With the significant rise in the testing sample volume, the demand for fundamental tests, such as HbA1c test, electrolyte testing, and metabolic panels, has increased, which is also propelling this market substantially. However, the safety profile and the usage of the of laboratory services is strictly regulated by the U.S. government via the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA). This control of the FDA over the lab-based test may slowdown this market to some extent in the near future.
INDUSTRY
Healthcare Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market to Surge at a Robust Pace In Terms Of Revenue Over 2027

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: Natural language processing or NLP generally refers to the interaction between human and computer that analyzes, processes, and produces computational linguistics all based on a human language. The NLP technology helps humans to have a meaningful interaction with computers using basic human language such as German or English instead of artificial computer languages such as C++ or Java. Currently, the implementation of the NLP technology is growing in the global healthcare industry.
WILMINGTON, DE
Virus
Science
Cancer
Endoscopy Devices Market: Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures to Drive the Market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: According to the report, the global endoscopy devices market was valued at US$ 31.8 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2021 to 2028. Endoscopy procedures are performed by inserting a rod shaped telescope and specialized instruments through small incisions in the body. These procedures can be diagnostic as well as operative, and are explored for various areas of surgery including gastrointestinal, urological, ENT, cardiovascular, and joint surgeries. These are minimally invasive procedures and provide various advantages over open surgeries such as reduced blood loss, reduced chances of infection, shorter hospital stay, and quick recovery. This has increased the adoption of endoscopy, especially in the field of oncology.
WILMINGTON, DE
Gynecological Devices Market to Cross US$ 25,267.43 Mn by 2027, Rise in Incidence of Gynecological Diseases across Globe to Propel the Market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States: The global gynecological devices market is estimated to reach US$ 25,267.43 Mn by 2027, states a study published by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The report further notes that the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2027.
WILMINGTON, DE
Heightening Healthcare Spending Opening Growth Avenues for Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market, reaching US$ 4.5 Billion in 2032: Fact.MR Study

The U.S. Intrapartum Monitoring Devices Market Will Reach US$ 1.6 Billion By 2032 And Is Projected To Increase At The Highest CAGR Over The Forecast Period. Rising Prevalence Of Birth-Related Complications And Increasing Incidence Of Intrapartum-Related Neonatal Deaths, And Continuous R&D Activities By Key Market Players For Producing Innovative Products Stimulating Demand For Intrapartum Monitoring Devices.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Can Olema Oncology Prevail Where Other SERDs have Recently Failed?

Olema President and CEO, Sean Bohen/courtesy of Olema Oncology. Sean Bohen, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Olema Oncology, is excited about the progress his company is making on the development of OP-1250, a potential treatment for metastatic breast cancer. In a conversation with BioSpace, Bohen pointed out...
CANCER
Clinical Trial Management System (CTMS) Market Development, Growth and Trends | Industry Analysis, 2031

Clinical trials are a traditional ways to determine the safety and efficiency of a drug or a medical device, or any other therapeutic product. The global clinical trial management system market is on the rise in recent years due to significant growth in production of wide range of medical devices, drugs, and equipment. As per the report by ClinicalTrials.gov, by December 6, 2017, around 260,848 clinical trials were official registered across the globe. The number is rising constantly each year.
INDUSTRY
With CDC Nod, COVID-19 Vaccines for Youngest Kids to Begin Tuesday

On Saturday, a committee of independent vaccine experts with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted unanimously on its recommendation for children ages six months to five years to receive the COVID-19 vaccination series. After the vote, the White House reported that vaccinations for children under five would be available starting on Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Scholar Rock Sees Modest Improvements in Phase II SMA Study

Massachusetts-based Scholar Rock announced extension data from its Phase II TOPAZ trial showing that monoclonal antibody apitegromab yielded, sustained and continued benefits in non-ambulatory patients with types 2 and 3 spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). The results, revealed Friday during a podium presentation at Cure SMA’s Research & Clinical Care meeting,...
ECONOMY
Novel Brain Scan Diagnoses Alzheimer's and Progression with Impressive Accuracy

From suspicion to a confirmed diagnosis, a patient’s experience with Alzheimer’s disease begins with a painful “wait and see”. An important aspect of this troubling situation is the length of time associated with confirming a diagnosis through a series of imaging and performative tests. During the waiting period, patients are left speculating what the future might hold for them and their loved ones.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Rain Targets Normal p53 Expression with Possible Pan-Cancer Therapeutic

Rather than target mutated p53, Rain Therapeutics is looking at normal p53 expression as part of its novel mouse double minute 2 homolog (MDM2) inhibitor therapy. In the coming 12 months, Rain expects to have an interim readout for a Phase II study of its liposarcoma therapy, called milademetan (Rain-32), and a pivotal readout for its Phase III trial of the same compound.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

