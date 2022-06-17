What’s New At Grand Junction’s River Park At Las Colonias?

Effective: 2022-06-19 13:23:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 14:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dolores; Montrose; San Miguel The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Dolores County in southwestern Colorado Northwestern San Miguel County in southwestern Colorado Southwestern Montrose County in west central Colorado * Until 200 PM MDT. * At 122 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 14 miles southeast of Slick Rock, or 34 miles east of Monticello, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Dolores, northwestern San Miguel and southwestern Montrose Counties, including the following locations... Redvale and Vancorum. This includes the following highways Colorado 90 between mile markers 26 and 33. Colorado 141 between mile markers 28 and 71. Colorado 145 between mile markers 106 and 116. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DOLORES COUNTY, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO