Grand Junction, CO

What’s New At Grand Junction’s River Park At Las Colonias?

By Zane Mathews
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
 2 days ago
One of the most popular places people go to cool off in Grand Junction is River Park at Las Colonias and improvements at the park are continuing. It's hard to believe this is the third season for River Park at Las Colonias. Somehow, it still seems brand new, and that might...

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

