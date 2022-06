Crumbl Cookies, a hugely popular gourmet cookie chain, still has plans to open a new location in Tuscaloosa and aims to do so by the end of September. Crumbl is known for its rotating menu, introducing four unique cookie flavors each week that are inspired by a variety of desserts and foods, from warm buttermilk pancakes to chilled orange creamsicles. Customers are always able to see the delicious cookies being baked and dressed behind the counter, guaranteeing their freshness.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO