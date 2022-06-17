ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mathematics

Three-dimensional photonic topological insulator without spin"“orbit coupling

By Minkyung Kim
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpin"“orbit coupling, a fundamental mechanism underlying topological insulators, has been introduced to construct the latter's photonic analogs, or photonic topological insulators (PTIs). However, the intrinsic lack of electronic spin in photonic systems leads to various imperfections in emulating the behaviors of topological insulators. For example, in the recently demonstrated three-dimensional (3D)...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Plant hormone sensors as scaffolds for biosensor design

Most plant hormone sensors, including the abscisic acid receptor PYR1, function through chemically induced dimerization. Using computationally designed libraries of PYR1, we created high-affinity receptors for 21 structurally diverse ligands, setting the stage for large-scale small-molecule biosensor development.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Rydberg quantum wires for maximum independent set problems

One application of near-term quantum computing devices1,2,3,4 is to solve combinatorial optimization problems such as non-deterministic polynomial-time hard problems5,6,7,8. Here we present an experimental protocol with Rydberg atoms to determine the maximum independent set of graphs9, defined as an independent set of vertices of maximal size. Our proposal is based on a Rydberg quantum wire scheme, which exploits auxiliary atoms to engineer long-ranged networks of qubits. We experimentally test the protocol on three-dimensional Rydberg atom arrays, overcoming the intrinsic limitations of two-dimensional arrays for tackling combinatorial problems and encode high-degree vertices. We find the maximum independent set solutions with our programmable quantum-wired Rydberg simulator for Kuratowski subgraphs10 and a six-degree graph, which are paradigmatic examples of non-planar and high-degree graphs, respectively. Our protocol provides a way to engineer the complex connections of high-degree graphs through many-body entanglement, taking a step towards the demonstration of quantum advantage in combinatorial optimization.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

A bioinspired sequential energy transfer system constructed via supramolecular copolymerization

Sequential energy transfer is ubiquitous in natural light harvesting systems to make full use of solar energy. Although various artificial systems have been developed with the biomimetic sequential energy transfer character, most of them exhibit the overall energy transfer efficiency lower than 70% due to the disordered organization of donor/acceptor chromophores. Herein a sequential energy transfer system is constructed via supramolecular copolymerization of Ïƒ-platinated (hetero)acenes, by taking inspiration from the natural light harvesting of green photosynthetic bacteria. The absorption and emission transitions of the three designed Ïƒ-platinated (hetero)acenes range from visible to NIR region through structural variation. Structural similarity of these monomers faciliates supramolecular copolymerization in apolar media via the nucleation-elongation mechanism. The resulting supramolecular copolymers display long diffusion length of excitation energy (> 200 donor units) and high exciton migration rates (~1014"‰L"‰molâˆ’1 sâˆ’1), leading to an overall sequential energy transfer efficiency of 87.4% for the ternary copolymers. The superior properties originate from the dense packing of Ïƒ-platinated (hetero)acene monomers in supramolecular copolymers, mimicking the aggregation mode of bacteriochlorophyll pigments in green photosynthetic bacteria. Overall, directional supramolecular copolymerization of donor/acceptor chromophores with high energy transfer efficiency would provide new avenues toward artificial photosynthesis applications.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Current-induced self-switching of perpendicular magnetization in CoPt single layer

All-electric switching of perpendicular magnetization is a prerequisite for the integration of fast, high-density, and low-power magnetic memories and magnetic logic devices into electric circuits. To date, the field-free spin-orbit torque (SOT) switching of perpendicular magnetization has been observed in SOT bilayer and trilayer systems through various asymmetric designs, whichÂ mainly aim to break the mirror symmetry. Here, we report that the perpendicular magnetization of CoxPt100-x single layers within a special composition range (20"‰<"‰x"‰<"‰56) can be deterministically switched by electrical current in the absence of external magnetic field. Specifically, the Co30Pt70 shows the largest out-of-plane effective field efficiency and best switching performance. We demonstrate that this unique property arises from the cooperation of two structural mechanisms: the low crystal symmetry property at the Co platelet/Pt interfaces and the composition gradient along the thickness direction. Compared with that in bilayers or trilayers, the field-free switching in CoxPt100-x single layer greatly simplifies the SOT structure and avoids additional asymmetric designs.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Dataset of solution-based inorganic materials synthesis procedures extracted from the scientific literature

The development of a materials synthesis route is usually based on heuristics and experience. A possible new approach would be to apply data-driven approaches to learn the patterns of synthesis from past experience and use them to predict the syntheses of novel materials. However, this route is impeded by the lack of a large-scale database of synthesis formulations. In this work, we applied advanced machine learning and natural language processing techniques to construct a dataset of 35,675 solution-based synthesis procedures extracted from the scientific literature. Each procedure contains essential synthesis information including the precursors and target materials, their quantities, and the synthesis actions and corresponding attributes. Every procedure is also augmented with the reaction formula. Through this work, we are making freely available the first large dataset of solution-based inorganic materials synthesis procedures.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Confirming the energy sources of cosmic reionization

It is unclear what energy sources were responsible for the reionization of hydrogen atoms in the intergalactic medium 13 billion years ago. Measuring the upper limit on the number of ionizing photons produced by quasars has revealed that the contribution of quasars to reionization is negligible, suggesting that galaxies are the major energy sources.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Forest Fire Clustering for single-cell sequencing combines iterative label propagation with parallelized Monte Carlo simulations

In the era of single-cell sequencing, there is a growing need to extract insights from data with clustering methods. Here, we introduce Forest Fire Clustering, an efficient and interpretable method for cell-type discovery from single-cell data. Forest Fire Clustering makes minimal prior assumptions and, different from current approaches, calculates a non-parametric posterior probability that each cell is assigned a cell-type label. These posterior distributions allow for the evaluation of a label confidence for each cell and enable the computation of "label entropies", highlighting transitions along developmental trajectories. Furthermore, we show that Forest Fire Clustering can make robust, inductive inferences in an online-learning context and can readily scale to millions of cells. Finally, we demonstrate that our method outperforms state-of-the-art clustering approaches on diverse benchmarks of simulated and experimental data. Overall, Forest Fire Clustering is a useful tool for rare cell type discovery in large-scale single-cell analysis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The Pseudomonas aeruginosa DksA1 protein is involved in HO tolerance and within-macrophages survival and can be replaced by DksA2

In Gram-negative pathogens, the stringent response regulator DksA controls the expression of hundreds of genes, including virulence-related genes. Interestingly, Pseudomonas aeruginosa has two functional DksA paralogs: DksA1 is constitutively expressed and has a zinc-finger motif, while DksA2 is expressed only under zinc starvation conditions and does not contain zinc. DksA1 stimulates the production of virulence factors in vitro and is required for full pathogenicity in vivo. DksA2 can replace these DksA1 functions. Here, the role of dksA paralogs in P. aeruginosa tolerance to H2O2-induced oxidative stress has been investigated. The P. aeruginosa dksA1 dksA2 mutant showed impaired H2O2 tolerance in planktonic and biofilm-growing cultures and increased susceptibility to macrophages-mediated killing compared to the wild type. Complementation with either dksA1 or dksA2 genes restored the wild type phenotypes. The DksA-dependent tolerance to oxidative stress involves, at least in part, the positive transcriptional control of both katA and katE catalase-encoding genes. These data support the hypothesis that DksA1 and DksA2 are eco-paralogs with indistinguishable function but optimal activity under different environmental conditions, and highlight their mutual contribution to P. aeruginosa virulence.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effects of bioflavonoid-containing mouth rinses on optical properties of tooth-coloured dental restorative materials

This study investigated differences in colour (Î”E00) and translucency parameter (Î”TP00) of nanofilled/microhybrid composites and a glass-ionomer cement following immersion in bioflavonoid (Citrox)- or chlorhexidine-based mouth rinses. Sixty disc-shaped specimens (N"‰="‰5/group) of Filtek Supreme (3M), Gradia Anterior (GC) and Fuji IX (GC) were exposed to Citrox/0.2%CHX (Perio+0.2, Curaprox), Citrox/0.09%CHX (Perio+0.09, Curaprox), 0.2%CHX (Savacol, Colgate-Palmolive) or distilled water by 2-min agitation daily for 28Â days in an orbital shaker at 200Â rpm at 37Â Â°C. Colour recordings were performed using a clinical spectrophometer to obtain CIELab coordinates. General linear model, ANOVA, Tukey test (Î±"‰="‰0.05) and Pearson correlation test were used to analyse data. Î”E00 ranged between 0.33 (Gradia_Savacol_T28) and 6.35 (Fuji_Savacol_T28) (p"‰<"‰0.001). Î”TP00 ranged between 0.36 (Fuji_ Perio+0.2) and 1.73 (Fuji_Savacol) (p"‰<"‰0.05). Savacol resulted in higher Î”E00 of Filtek and Fuji and Î”TP00 of Filtek than Perio+0.09 and Perio+0.2 (p"‰="‰0.005). Perio+0.09 and Perio+0.2 resulted in higher Î”E00 at T7 than T28 (p"‰<"‰0.05). There was no correlation between Î”TP00 and Î”E00 (r"‰="‰0.445, p"‰="‰0.147). Generally, Perio+0.2 and Perio+0.09 mouth rinses produced similar or lower Î”E00 and Î”TP00 than Savacol. GIC Fuji showed higher Î”E00 and similar or higher Î”TP00 than composites Filtek and Gradia. Î”E00 in all materials decreased in Perio+0.2 and Perio+0.09 over time.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Underground reservoir of oxygen in comet 67P

The Rosetta mission to comet 67P/Churyumov"“Gerasimenko found unexpectedly high concentrations of molecular oxygen in its atmosphere. New results show that these concentrations are enhanced by a cycle of trapping and releasing of molecular oxygen just below the comet's surface. The European Space Agency's Rosetta spacecraft orbited an approximately 4-km-sized...
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Limited surface impacts of the January 2021 sudden stratospheric warming

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28836-1, published online 3 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 5, in which the legend incorrectly states that the magenta/black shading indicates downward/upward wave propagation This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
BOULDER, CO
Nature.com

YAP/TAZ"“TEAD link angiogenesis to nutrients

Ong et al. uncover a role for the YAP/TAZ"“TEAD transcriptional pathways in retinal angiogenesis via the regulation of amino acid transporters and assessed mTORC activation. These findings establish the mechanism through which endothelial cells regulate nutrient acquisition and consumption. Endothelial cells (ECs) form a dense network of blood vessels...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Histidine phosphorylation in human cells; a needle or phantom in the haystack?

It has been suggested that in mammalian cells histidine residues in proteins may become as frequently phosphorylated as serine, threonine and tyrosine, and may play a key role in mammalian signaling. Here we applied a robust workflow that earlier allowed us to detect histidine phosphorylation in bacteria unambiguously, to probe for histidine phosphorylation in four human cell lines. Initially, seemingly hundreds of protein histidine phosphorylations were picked up in all studied human cell lines. However, careful examination of the data, and several control experiments, led us to the conclusion that >99% of these initially assigned pHis sites were not genuine, and should be site localized to neighboring Ser/Thr residues. Nevertheless, our methods are selective enough to detect just a handful of genuine pHis sites in mammalian cells, representing well-known enzymatic intermediates. Consequently, we do not find any evidence in our data supporting that protein histidine phosphorylation plays a role in mammalian signaling.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Augmented ultrasonography with implanted CMOS electronic motes

Modern clinical practice benefits significantly from imaging technologies and much effort is directed toward making this imaging more informative through the addition of contrast agents or reporters. Here, we report the design of a battery-less integrated circuit mote acting as an electronic reporter during medical ultrasound imaging. When implanted within the field-of-view of a brightness-mode (B-mode) ultrasound imager, this mote transmits information from its location through backscattered acoustic energy which is captured within the ultrasound image itself. We prototype and characterize the operation of such motes in vitro and in vivo. Performing with a static power consumption of less than 57"‰pW, the motes operate at duty cycles for receiving acoustic energy as low as 50 ppm. Motes within the same field-of-view during imaging have demonstrated signal-to-noise ratios of more than 19.1"‰dB at depths of up to 40"‰mm in lossy phantom. Physiological information acquired through such motes, which is beyond what is measurable with endogenous ultrasound backscatter and which is biogeographically located within an image, has the potential to provide an augmented ultrasonography.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

An effective detection method for wheat mold based on ultra weak luminescence

It is widely known that mold is one of important indices in assessing the quality of stored wheat. First, mold will decrease the quality of wheat kernels; the wheat kernels infected by mold can produce secondary metabolites, such as aflatoxins, ochratoxin A, zearalenone, fumonisins and so on. Second, the mycotoxins metabolized by mycetes are extremely harmful to humans; once the food or feed is made of by those wheat kernels infected by mold, it will cause serious health problems on human beings as well as animals. Therefore, the effective and accurate detection of wheat mold is vitally important to evaluate the storage and subsequent processing quality of wheat kernels. However, traditional methods for detecting wheat mold mainly rely on biochemical methods, which always involve complex and long pretreatment processes, and waste part of wheat samples for each detection. In view of this, this paper proposes a type of eco-friendly and nondestructive wheat mold detection method based on ultra weak luminescence. The specific implementation process is as follows: firstly, ultra weak luminescence signals of the healthy and the moldy wheat subsamples are measured by a photon analyzer; secondly, the approximate entropy and multiscale approximate entropy are introduced as the main classification features separately; finally, the detection model has been established based on the support vector machine in order to classify two types of wheat subsamples. The receiver operating characteristic curve of the newly established detection model shows that the highest classification accuracy rate can reach 93.1%, which illustrates that our proposed detection model is feasible and promising for detecting wheat mold.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Vulnerability to collapse of coral reef ecosystems in the Western Indian Ocean

This paper was originally published under the standard Springer Nature license (Â© The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature America, Inc.). It is now available as an open-access paper under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license, Â© The Author(s). The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Topological phonon transport in an optomechanical system

Light is a powerful tool for controlling mechanical motion, as shown by numerous applications in the field of cavity optomechanics. Recently, small scale optomechanical circuits, connecting a few optical and mechanical modes, have been demonstrated in an ongoing push towards multi-mode on-chip optomechanical systems. An ambitious goal driving this trend is to produce topologically protected phonon transport. Once realized, this will unlock the full toolbox of optomechanics for investigations of topological phononics. Here, we report the realization of topological phonon transport in an optomechanical device. Our experiment is based on an innovative multiscale optomechanical crystal design and allows for site-resolved measurements in an array of more than 800 cavities. The sensitivity inherent in our optomechanical read-out allowed us to detect thermal fluctuations traveling along topological edge channels. This represents a major step forward in an ongoing effort to downscale mechanical topological systems.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

TADfit is a multivariate linear regression model for profiling hierarchical chromatin domains on replicate Hi-C data

Topologically associating domains (TADs) are fundamental building blocks of three dimensional genome, and organized into complex hierarchies. Identifying hierarchical TADs on Hi-C data helps to understand the relationship between genome architectures and gene regulation. Herein we propose TADfit, a multivariate linear regression model for profiling hierarchical chromatin domains, which tries to fit the interaction frequencies in Hi-C contact matrix with and without replicates using all-possible hierarchical TADs, and the significant ones can be determined by the regression coefficients obtained with the help of an online learning solver called Follow-The-Regularized-Leader (FTRL). Beyond the existing methods, TADfit has an ability to handle multiple contact matrix replicates and find partially overlapping TADs on them, which helps to find the comprehensive underlying TADs across replicates from different experiments. The comparative results tell that TADfit has better accuracy and reproducibility, and the hierarchical TADs called by it exhibit a reasonable biological relevance.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Optimization and prediction of tribological behaviour of filled polytetrafluoroethylene composites using Taguchi Deng and hybrid support vector regression models

This study presents optimization and prediction of tribological behaviour of filled polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) composites using hybrid Taguchi and support vector regression (SVR) models. To achieve the optimization, Taguchi Deng was employed considering multiple responses and process parameters relevant to the tribological behaviour. Coefficient of friction (Âµ) and specific wear rate (Ks) were measured using pin-on-disc tribometer. In this study, load, grit size, distance and speed were the process parameters. An L27 orthogonal array was applied for the Taguchi experimental design. A set of optimal parameters were obtained using the Deng approach for multiple responses of Âµ and KS. Analysis of variance was performed to study the effect of individual parameters on the multiple responses. To predict Âµ and Ks, SVR was coupled with novel Harris Hawks' optimization (HHO) and swarm particle optimization (PSO) forming SVR-HHO and SVR-PSO models respectively, were employed. Four model evaluation metrics were used to appraise the prediction accuracy of the models. Validation results revealed enhancement under optimal test conditions. Hybrid SVR models indicated superior prediction accuracy to single SVR model. Furthermore, SVR-HHO outperformed SVR-PSO model. It was found that Taguchi Deng, SVR-PSO and SVR-HHO models led to optimization and prediction with low cost and superior accuracy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Electrical control of quantum emitters in a Van der Waals heterostructure

Controlling and manipulating individual quantum systems in solids underpins the growing interest in the development of scalable quantum technologies. Recently, hexagonal boron nitride (hBN) has garnered significant attention in quantum photonic applications due to its ability to host optically stable quantum emitters. However, the large bandgap of hBN and the lack of efficient doping inhibits electrical triggering and limits opportunities to study the electrical control of emitters. Here, we show an approach to electrically modulate quantum emitters in an hBN-graphene van der Waals heterostructure. We show that quantum emitters in hBN can be reversibly activated and modulated by applying a bias across the device. Notably, a significant number of quantum emitters are intrinsically dark and become optically active at non-zero voltages. To explain the results, we provide a heuristic electrostatic model of this unique behavior. Finally, employing these devices we demonstrate a nearly-coherent source with linewidths of ~160"‰MHz. Our results enhance the potential of hBN for tunable solid-state quantum emitters for the growing field of quantum information science.
CHEMISTRY

