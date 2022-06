Cam Taylor-Britt has been vocal and intense in training camp so far, which is completely in keeping with everything we know about him. The Nebraska product is not afraid to speak up in the company of veterans. “He’s out there making rookie mistakes that are normal, but he’s also being very vocal,” said Mike Hilton. “If he’s wrong, he’d rather be loud and wrong than quiet and wrong.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO