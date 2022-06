The Assessment Technologies Institute (ATI) Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS) is a requirement for applicants of the Polk State Associate in Science in Nursing Program. ATI has transitioned to a new version of the test — TEAS 7. The application for the spring 2023 class of the Polk State Nursing Program’s generic track will be open from August 15 through August 31. The College will be accepting TEAS 6 and/or TEAS 7 scores for this upcoming application period. The scores must still follow current guidelines, which include no more than three attempts in a 365-day period and at least 30 days between attempts. More information is available at www.polk.edu/nursing.

