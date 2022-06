San Diego Padres superstar Manny Machado has been having an excellent season in 2022 but he may be looking at a stint on the shelf. During the first inning against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, Machado tweaked his ankle while attempting to beat out a ground ball. He appeared to be in significant pain and […] The post Padres star Manny Machado exits in first inning vs. Rockies with ankle injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO