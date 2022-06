Unionville (District 1 – Class 5A) is looking for a volunteer assistant or 2 to round out our staff. We would prefer local candidates. These would be opportunities for coaches to coach a position group and to work with an experienced staff. Please contact Head Coach Pat Clark at pclark@ucfsd.net or call/text at 484-620-2768.

KENNETT SQUARE, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO