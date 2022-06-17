ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

2022 Juneteenth Celebration Downtown at Sundown

uiowa.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrating food, culture and resilience "Downtown at Sundown" with live music, a fashion show, food,...

events.uiowa.edu

98.1 KHAK

List of 2022 Firework Displays in Eastern Iowa

It's almost that time of the year once again! July 4th and firework displays are on the way, and patriotism will reach its peak here in Iowa in just a couple of weeks. If it's anything like what I've seen in small town over the entirety of my life, it will largely look like this:
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa City Pride Picnic & Pride at the Pool

Iowa City Parks and Rec and Iowa City Pride hosted Pride Picnic and Pride in the Pool at City Park on Friday. These two events were held to celebrate pride month and LGBTQ+ individuals. Over a hundred individuals attended the picnic. Interim President for IC Pride Jewell Amos said that...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Queer couple emphasizes importance of LGBTQ exposure to children

Through mutual friends and the LGBTQ community, Leslie and Kate Revaux found each other, grew with each other, and created a welcoming family full of joy, love, and openness. Kate and Leslie knew each other for a while before pursuing a relationship in 2015. About two years later after their marriage in 2017, they had two children: Addie, 2, and Fitz, 3.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City Community School District to purchase Tyler Building on ACT campus

Iowa City Community School District leaders unanimously approved a purchase agreement for the Tyler Building on the ACT campus in Iowa City at Tuesday night’s school board meeting. The space would house the district’s learning staff for their preschool through 12th grade online academy, district professional development, and district...
IOWA CITY, IA
uiowa.edu

Iowa City MSW Information Session

Please join us via Zoom for an info session to learn more about earning your MSW degree on our main University of Iowa campus in Iowa City. Contact our Admissions Office directly with any questions or requests:. 319-335-1250. Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend all University of Iowa–sponsored events....
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Organization growing to keep kids off the street

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids organization started as a dance crew but has now grown to mentorship to steer youth away from violence. “I’m heartbroken because I look at it and see my own children,” said the founder of Never Dream Less, Derrick Perkins. Perkins...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Cedar Rapids Restaurant is Expanding Into Marion

Thanks to a recent Facebook post, we just got word that the Cedar Rapids restaurant Daisy's Garage is going to be opening a new location this year!. The new Daisy's location will be at the corner of Hwy 151 and Hwy 13, right near the Pizza Ranch in Marion. It appears that the restaurant is being built from the ground up, so it will likely be awhile before it opens. Unfortunately, we don't have word on an estimated opening just yet.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids residence damaged following structure fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 3:26 p.m. Sunday afternoon the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to 1802 Hoover Trail Ct SW where a single story residence had caught fire. When the fire department arrived, fire and smoke was seen in the house’s garage and front porch. Crews fought to put out the flames, but southerly winds helped the fire grow. Firefighters were able put out the fire and went inside the building to search for occupants and battle any remaining flames. Inside, they found more fire, which the worked to put out. Crews also rescued two unharmed animals, returning them to the homeowners. A home next to the residence that caught fire was also damaged.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Superintendent to take part in cancer trial in Pittsburgh

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Noreen Bush, the Superintendent of Cedar Rapids Community School District, sent a letter to District families thanking them for supporting her during her ongoing battle with cancer and outlining her next medical steps. In her message, Bush reassures parents, that while she will be away...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa gun shop owner has concerns over ‘Red Flag Laws’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of an eastern Iowa gun shop has concerns about proposed Red Flag Laws. Red Flag laws allow people to petition the courts to keep firearms out of the hands of people they believe are dangerous to themselves or others. Nineteen states, and Washington, D.C. have Red Flag Laws in place, but Iowa doesn’t. It’s been a hot topic because of the recent rash of shootings across the country.
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Moline youth drag show canceled after threats

Clock Inc. has canceled a youth drag show planned for Saturday out of safety concerns. A nonprofit based in Rock Island, Clock was founded to provide a community center and services for the LGBT+ community. Subscribe today and support local journalism!. The Youth Drag Workshop was a planned part of...
K92.3

National Chicken Restaurant Bringing Second Location to Iowa City Metro

On the heels of the Iowa City metro getting its first Raising Cane's location, a national competitor is about to bring its second location to the area! With a restaurant already up and running at 750 Coral Ridge Ave. in Coralville and 13 others in Iowa, Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen has cleared an early hurdle to develop and build an Iowa City location. Iowa City's Board of Adjustment voted 4-0 for a special exception for a two-lane drive-through for the fried chicken restaurant last week. Jam Investments LLC, the owner of the site, now needs to get approval on its site plan review.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Heat and humidity return Monday and Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Our sunny and hot holiday weekend will turn into a sunny and hot workweek. Tonight will be quiet with lows in the 60s and a clear sky, and we’ll wake up to lots of sunshine on Monday. The sun and winds from the southwest will help temperatures climb into the 90s across Eastern Iowa. Make sure to drink lots of water and take plenty of breaks while outside.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WOWT

Gov. Reynolds signs casino moratorium bill; Cedar Rapids Mayor disappointed

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed bill HF2497, which would prevent new casinos from being able to be licensed by the state until 2024. The vote is a potential blow to Linn County leaders who have been looking to build a new casino in Cedar Rapids for some time. Linn County voters approved the option to build a casino in November 2021 after the state commission rejected proposals for a casino in Linn County in 2014 and 2017.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds signs new casino moratorium, icing Cedar Rapids’ plans

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation Friday putting a two-year halt on consideration of new riverboat casino licenses in Iowa. The move comes as Linn County was preparing for another try to get a license from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC). The Legislature amended a larger gambling regulation bill, House File 2497, in […] The post Reynolds signs new casino moratorium, icing Cedar Rapids’ plans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds Signs Two-Year New Casino Ban

DES MOINES, Iowa -- There won't be a new casino licensed in anywhere in Iowa for at least two years. Governor Kim Reynolds signs a bill--HF2497--into law Friday putting in place a moratorium on new casinos through June 1st of 2024. It's a blow for the city of Cedar Rapids,...

