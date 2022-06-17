Broken Arrow Police Department To Host Block Party At The Camino Villa Mobile Home Park

The Broken Arrow Police Department is holding a block party on Saturday.

The event will take place at the Camino Villa Mobile Home Park and will feature food, live music, giveaways and other activities

Police say they've worked hard with people in the area to improve relationships and even clean up 30 tons of trash.

The event will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 at the Camino Villa Mobile Home Park located near 71st and 193rd East Avenue.