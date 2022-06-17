ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate Approves Legislation Seeking To Help Veterans

By News 9
 2 days ago

Senate lawmakers overwhelmingly approve legislation aimed at helping veterans here and around the country.

It creates a pre-emptive link between certain illnesses and toxic waste dumps used in war zones.

"This is the greatest advance in veterans' health care in decades..." said Sen. Chuck Schumer D) Majority Leader.
"This bill is about righting a wrong that's gone on way too long,” said Sen. Jon Tester (D) Montana.

The new legislation will make it easier for veterans to claim benefits and treatment for 23 diseases and rare cancers related to toxic exposure.

The bill now heads to the House, where it's expected to pass.

