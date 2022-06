LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man and removed a 3-year-old child from a home in Lynn after a standoff that lasted two days, officials said Saturday. Officers and a social worker went to the home on Hanover Street for a well-being check Friday afternoon and said the man went into his basement with the child and refused to come out, police said. The man was allegedly armed with a pipe, crossbow and machete, according to police.

LYNN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO