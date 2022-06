ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Meet Rin, WENY's Pet of the Week from the Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA!. Rin is a four-year-old shepherd mix with the energy of a six-month-old. With the amount of energy he has, it is recommended he be adopted by a family who can be active with him -- such as taking him on walks or runs. If the family has any children, it is recommended they be 10 years old and older due to Rin's active personality. Rin also tends to be choosy with his canine friends, but has previously lived with a cat and is very comfortable with them.

CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO