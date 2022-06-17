ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Gun law advocates urge Iowans to vote against adding second amendment to Iowa constitution

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis month marks 27 years since Jodi Huisentruit, a Mason City morning news anchor, went missing hours before her next broadcast. Walgreens,...

Walter Knittle
2d ago

If these Advocates don't like guns they don't have to own any . The rest that do own guns have the right to own them .

Chris Carpenter
2d ago

Voting FOR including 2A rights. being added. This is a no brainer. Anyone vpting against this and able to see what is going on in our state and nation and srill does not want to secure their 2nd ammendment rights REGARDLESS of what side of the isle ythey are on, doesn't deserve them anyway. Don't buy a firearm, but I will continue to do so. And I will NEVER give up my current ones without a fight."￼Tedunread,4/17/21to"Under no pretext should arms and ammunition be surrendered; anyattempt to disarm the workers must be frustrated, by force ifnecessary" written by Carl Marx himself😄 You are welcome!

James
2d ago

And that's exactly why we should ALL vote for it

voiceofalexandria.com

Coalition pushing ‘no’ vote on gun rights amendment

CEDAR RAPIDS — As federal lawmakers hash out details of bipartisan gun laws in the wake of recent mass shootings, a new coalition of gun safety advocates warn a pro-gun amendment to the Iowa Constitution will prohibit reasonable gun safety measures that Iowans support. Republican state lawmakers passed legislation...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Bill puts two-year moratorium on new Iowa casino license

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed into law a measure that places a two-year moratorium on new casino licenses — a move the mayor of Cedar Rapids calls “disappointing.” The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that an amendment to a larger gambling bill means regulators cannot issue any new licenses in Iowa until June 2024. Reynolds signed the bill Friday. The moratorium puts on hold plans for a potential $250 million, 160,000 square-foot entertainment and cultural arts complex at the site of now-demolished Cooper’s Mill near downtown Cedar Rapids. The Republican-led Iowa Legislature this year approved the two-year moratorium on new casinos, citing “gambling fatigue.”
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Sioux City Journal

New Iowa law attempts to take on drug prices

DES MOINES -- Lowering prescription drug prices and protecting rural pharmacies are the main goals of a new state law that adds regulations of companies that serve as a sort of middleman between pharmacies and insurance companies. The new provisions were unanimously approved by state lawmakers this session and signed...
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Both sides of abortion issue react to Iowa Supreme Court decision

Statewide Iowa — Representatives from the ACLU of Iowa and Planned Parenthood talked with reporters Friday in reaction to the Supreme Court decision on abortion. ACLU of Iowa legal director Rita Bettis Austen says the ruling that abortion is not a fundamental right under Iowa’s constitution is a devastating reversal of prior precedent.
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

A call for solidarity with Iowa's LGBTQ+ community

Ryan Melton is the Democratic nominee in Iowa's fourth Congressional district. Here is the speech I delivered at the Iowa Democratic Party's state convention on June 18. (You can listen to the audio here.) "My brother posted a reflection on his life journey on Facebook yesterday, that was really compelling...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

LETTER: Iowa needs to re-elect Chuck Grassley

Here are a few statements we hear often: "Grassley Works! Sen. Grassley puts Iowa first. Grassley visits all 99 Iowa counties every year. It's well known that U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley outworks his fellow U.S. senators." "Grassley has respectful meetings with President Biden. Grassley works hard for bipartisanship in Congress....
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Hinson Supports Iowa Supreme Court Ruling on Abortion

DES MOINES, IA (Radio Iowa) Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson voted for the 24-hour waiting period for abortions while in the Iowa Legislature that triggered Friday’s Supreme Court ruling overturning the constitutional right to an abortion. The Republican from Marion supports the Iowa Court ruling. “Every life has value and...
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa for Responsible Gun Laws looks to stop state constitution amendment

URBANDALE, Iowa — A new coalition is forming in Iowa to combat astatewide constitutional amendment. The group named Iowa for Responsible Gun Laws is looking to stop the new amendment that will essentially add the second amendment of the U.S. Constitution to the Iowa Constitution. The organization is urging individuals to vote against the amendment in the upcoming November election.
IOWA STATE
QuadCities.com

Illinois Congresswoman Bustos Votes to Make Critical Investments in Nation’s Water Infrastructure

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) voted to pass the bipartisan Water Resources Development Act, legislation that will authorize crucial investments in America’s ports, inland waterways, flood management systems, ecosystems and other water resources infrastructure. “Inland waterways like the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers are critical to delivering tons of goods to...
ILLINOIS STATE
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds signs bottle bill

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a bill that’s set to overhaul the state’s bottle and can redemption program for the first time in more than 40 years. SF 2378 will raise the handling fee businesses earn from 1 to 3 cents per...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Juneteenth In Our Neighborhood held in Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Johnson County held its annual Juneteenth In Our Neighborhood event at Mercer Park in Iowa City. The event featured a variety of vendors including Green State Credit Union and the Iowa City Police Department. Food, games, a bounce house and live music were also available at the event. Some vendors such as the Multicultural Development Center of Iowa used the event as a way to get children interested in S.T.E.M. Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague also spoke at the event.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

New coalition wants Iowans to vote 'no' on gun constitutional amendment

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new group advocating what it calls "common-sense gun laws" is urging Iowans to vote no on adding a new gun rights amendment to the Iowa constitution. Iowans will vote on the amendment in November. It would add the right to own and bear arms to the Iowa constitution. Legislators passed the measure in the past two sessions. Now it's up to Iowa voters to decide.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

New coalition launches in response to Iowa gun amendment

URBANDALE, Iowa — A new gun control coalition, Iowans For Responsible Gun Laws, launched in response to a Iowa gun amendment. The coalition is comprised of around 30 organizations across the state. The group joined together for the sole purpose of advocating against a gun amendment that will be on the ballot in November. At […]
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

New hunting law will allow AR-15s for deer in January

A new law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday will likely triple the number of counties that host a January deer hunting season and also allow smaller-caliber AR-15 rifles to be used for it. Senate File 581 was passed by the Iowa House and Senate in May. January deer hunts have long been used […] The post New hunting law will allow AR-15s for deer in January appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds signs new casino moratorium, icing Cedar Rapids’ plans

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation Friday putting a two-year halt on consideration of new riverboat casino licenses in Iowa. The move comes as Linn County was preparing for another try to get a license from the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC). The Legislature amended a larger gambling regulation bill, House File 2497, in […] The post Reynolds signs new casino moratorium, icing Cedar Rapids’ plans appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kmaland.com

IA Group: Planned Riot Will Not Intimidate LGBTQ Community

(KMAland) -- A leading LGBTQ organization in Iowa said community members won't back down after authorities in Idaho blocked a planned riot at a Pride event there. Thirty-one members of a white nationalist group were arrested Saturday after law-enforcement officials got word of the plans. Keenan Crow, director of policy...
IOWA STATE

