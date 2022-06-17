Gun law advocates urge Iowans to vote against adding second amendment to Iowa constitution

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new group advocating what it calls "common-sense gun laws" is urging Iowans to vote no on adding a new gun rights amendment to the Iowa constitution. Iowans will vote on the amendment in November. It would add the right to own and bear arms to the Iowa constitution. Legislators passed the measure in the past two sessions. Now it's up to Iowa voters to decide.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO