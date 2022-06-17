Haroon Siddique appointed journalist director of The Scott Trust

Haroon Siddique Photograph: Communications

The Scott Trust , the sole shareholder of Guardian Media Group, is pleased to announce the appointment of Haroon Siddique as journalist director to the board.

Haroon has worked at the Guardian for over 15 years and is currently its legal affairs correspondent, previously serving as a reporter and senior reporter in the Guardian’s newsroom. The Scott Trust formalised Haroon’s appointment following a successful hustings and support from Guardian and Observer journalists through an indicative ballot.

Haroon Siddique says:

“I’m honoured to be representing Guardian and Observer journalists on the board of The Scott Trust. I care deeply about protecting and enhancing the journalism of the Guardian and Observer, and look forward to working with the Trust on behalf of all my fellow editorial colleagues in the months and years ahead.”

Haroon replaces the Guardian’s financial editor Nils Pratley on the Trust, who held the position for six years (2016-2022).

Ole Jacob Sunde, chair of The Scott Trust, says:

“I’m delighted to welcome Haroon to The Scott Trust board as journalist director. His experience as a reporter and his extensive knowledge across the legal, business and financial world will be hugely insightful to the Trust and the many journalists he represents.

“I would also like to thank Nils Pratley for the effort and integrity he has brought to the role throughout his six-year term. He has made a significant contribution to the Trust during a period of major change.”

Haroon Siddique joins The Scott Trust board as journalist director with immediate effect.



Notes to editors

The journalist director of The Scott Trust shares the same duties and rights as all other directors, acting as a direct point of liaison, keeping journalists informed of strategies and policies of The Scott Trust and in turn keeping The Scott Trust informed.

The appointment of journalist director carries a term of five years and is currently remunerated at a rate of £14,000 per annum.

About the Scott Trust

The core purpose of The Scott Trust is to secure the financial and editorial independence of the Guardian in perpetuity. The Trust was originally created in 1936 to secure the financial and editorial independence of the Guardian in perpetuity and to safeguard the journalistic freedom and liberal values of the Guardian, free from commercial or political interference.

The Trust was reconstituted in 1948 and in 2008 replaced with The Scott Trust Limited, a limited company with the same protections for the Guardian enshrined in its constitution. The Scott Trust is the sole shareholder in Guardian Media Group. Its profits are reinvested in journalism and do not benefit a proprietor or shareholders.

