ROYAL OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 2-year-old boy who was taken early Tuesday morning by force by his biological father has been found by police hours later. Michigan State Police say 2-year-old Legacee Moore has been recovered and is undergoing a medical evaluation as of 7:40 a.m. Tuesday. The boy was reportedly taken by force by his father at around 2:45 a.m. from the child’s home in Royal Oak Township.

ROYAL OAK, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO