Albany Museum of Art Wine & Design: Monet Paint Party Set for August 11th

Colony Bank today announced that Jamie Knight, formerly Commercial Banker, Vice President has been promoted to Leesburg Market President. Jamie joined Colony Bank in 2019 and has over 16 years of banking experience, working in both commercial lending and retail bank management. Jamie holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance from Georgia Southern University. As a Lee County native, Jamie remains active in the community through various organizations. He currently serves as Chairman of the Lee County Education Foundation, board member of the Kiwanis Club of DoLee, as well as serving as board member for the Lee County Chamber of Commerce. Jamie has been selected as a 40 under 40 award recipient, as well as being named the Lee County Chamber of Commerce Man of the Year. He is a graduate of both Leadership Lee and Leadership Albany.

LEESBURG, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO