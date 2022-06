Planning on a fourteener hike this weekend? You might want to think again. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), subtropical moisture is set to enter Colorado on Friday, sticking around through Monday. This is expected to increase the chances of flash flooding and rainfall across much of the state. Mountain-Forecast.com is currently showing that this rain will also be accompanied by scattered thunderstorms on most peaks over the weekend and, in some cases, snow – though there won't be much.

