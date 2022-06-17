ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quill color-picking stylus boasts more than 16 million colors & an Alexa-enabled speaker

By Genevieve Healey
 2 days ago
Get more than 16 million hue possibilities when you have the Quill color-picking stylus. With a patented design, this useful gadget has an Alexa-enabled speaker built right into it. Moreover, it offers convenient wireless charging via its dock, the Qube. This smart device inspires creatives of all ages. With a 2D/3D...

