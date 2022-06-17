Quill color-picking stylus boasts more than 16 million colors & an Alexa-enabled speaker

Add to your eco-friendly setup with the LulleVibes eco travel towel. Made from 17 recycled plastic bottles, they consist of RPET and Polyamede. With a multiuse design, these versatile towels are great for traveling, taking to the beach, going outdoors, and playing sports. Weighing in at only 300 grams—lighter than a soda can!—they pack up really small and even come with an extra travel pouch. Furthermore, designed using sand-free fabric, they’re ideal to use at the beach so you don’t have to deal with a bunch of collected sand. Drying 2 to 3 times faster than standard towels, these quick-drying ones won’t get your belongings wet. Furthermore, their 5 unique designs created by independent artists around the world include Sand Tall, All Smiles, Pool Party, Sunset No. 3, and Tan Lines. Finally, the company takes eco-friendly even further with plantable packaging and planting a tree for every towel sold.
