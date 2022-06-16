ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia celebrating Juneteenth with parade for second year, adds festival

kjluradio.com
 4 days ago

www.kjluradio.com

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Juneteenth and Father’s Day celebration held at Douglass Park Sunday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Juneteenth celebrations continue across the nation Sunday, including in Columbia at Douglass Park. On Sunday, Columbia residents gathered at the park for the second annual Juneteenth celebration and Father's Day. The newest federal holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. Communities across the country are still hurting from recent hateful mass The post Juneteenth and Father’s Day celebration held at Douglass Park Sunday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Hundreds celebrate Juneteenth in Cosmo Park

Sunday's blistering heat did not stop hundreds of people from celebrating The Village's third annual Juneteenth Festival in Cosmo Park. The parking lot was packed with freshly waxed sports cars, tailgate tents to shade the countless vendors promoting everything from natural healing solutions to community development and the fragrances of fried fish and freshly cooked food—all seamlessly melding together to the backdrop of a bass-heavy soundtrack.
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Juneteenth celebrations continue in Columbia for community members

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia is set to hold additional Juneteenth events on Sunday for those looking to still get out for the weekend. One event is both a Juneteenth event and Father's day event at Douglass Park from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. A Juneteenth Festival is set to take place at Cosmo Park from 2 p.m. until The post Juneteenth celebrations continue in Columbia for community members appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia moves Fourth of the July celebration to Stephens Lake Park

Columbia is moving its 70th annual Fourth of July Fire in the Sky celebration to Stephens Lake Park this year. Acting Parks and Recreation Director Gabe Huffington says the location was chosen because it provides enough park space large enough to safely accommodate the event and provide optimum viewing of the fireworks display.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
abc17news.com

Mid-Missouri set to hold multiple events to celebrate Juneteenth

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Juneteenth celebrations are set to take place in both Jefferson city and Columbia Saturday, for the public to attend to celebrate the holiday. Juneteenth, is a celebration marking the official end to slavery as federal troops marched into Galveston, Texas to ensure all enslaved people were free over 100 years ago.
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

University of Missouri graduate wins Miss Missouri 2022

A panel of judges selected University of Missouri graduate Clare Marie Kuebler of Wildwood as the new Miss Missouri. In a release from Leslie A Meyer Photography, Kuebler was selected after a week of preliminary competition, production rehearsals, and events in Mexico, Missouri. During the competition, Kuebler performed a lyrical...
MEXICO, MO
Columbia Missourian

Small town, big needs: Brunswick's leaders face tough choices

BRUNSWICK — A small Missouri town in the Chariton County floodplain is a steady indicator of the spectrum of issues challenging rural communities. In 2019, flooding affected the area and badly damaged its roads. The challenges to recovery are illustrated by the latest census, which reveals the same gradual population decline Brunswick has faced since 1950.
BRUNSWICK, MO
ozarkradionews.com

25 New Troopers To Graduate From Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy

Jefferson City, MO. – Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 25 troopers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Friday, June 24, 2022. The ceremony will take place in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 E. Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO, and the public is invited. The graduation ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and be live-streamed via the Patrol’s Facebook page. The 113th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on January 18, 2022, to begin the 25-week training to become a trooper. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on Monday, July 11, 2022.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kwos.com

Juvenile shot in JCMO neighborhood

Several juveniles are in custody after another juvenile is shot last Friday night in Jefferson City. Police were called to the 600 block of Ohio Street and found the victim and the suspects. The victim had to flown to the hospital. There’s no word on a condition.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Improperly discarded smoking materials cause $5,000 worth of damage to Columbia home

Improperly discarded smoking materials start a fire at a home about a mile and a half west of Columbia’s downtown. Firefighters were called Saturday around 2 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of Bittersweet Court. By the time crews arrived, moderate smoke conditions were coming from the rear of a one-story home on a walkout basement. Firefighters were able to quickly isolate the fire to a basement family room.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man planning to deliver drugs to Lake sentenced in Cole County

A Columbia man, who planned to deliver drugs to a group of women at the Lake of the Ozarks, pleads guilty to drug charges in Cole County. Zane Shepherd pleaded down to two counts of possession of a controlled substance Wednesday. The charges were amended down from delivery of a controlled substance. A third count of delivery of a controlled substance and traffic violation charges were dropped. Shepherd was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For June 20, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Saturday night, Sedalia Police responded to the 500 block of South Grand Avenue for a disturbance. Upon arriving, contact was made with the victim. He informed the Officers that a theft had occurred, and he knew who the suspect was. The value of the theft was estimated at approximately $440. After investigation, the primary physical aggressor in the disturbance was determined to be the same suspect. The suspect was later located and placed under arrest. Kathleen A. Kraft, 33, Homeless, was transported to the Pettis County Jail. Kraft was placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Stealing and Domestic Assault in the 4th Degree.
SEDALIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Teen shot inside Jefferson City home, multiple juveniles detained

A teen is shot Friday night inside a Jefferson City home near the Highway 50/54 interchange. Officers were called to a home in the 600 block of Ohio Street just before 9 p.m. to investigate a weapons offense. When they arrived, they located s juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment but later transferred, by air, to a Columbia hospital. There’s no word on the extent of his injuries.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kjluradio.com

Eastern Missouri juvenile leads Gasconade County law enforcement on motorcycle chase

A Franklin County teen faces 30 criminal charges after a motorcycle chase in Gasconade County. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy spotted a motorcycle that had no registration along Highway 50 in Rosebud Saturday Morning. Authorities had previously learned that someone wanted for multiple warrants for violent crimes was operating a bike throughout the county.
GASCONADE COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Columbia man arrested in Las Vegas indicted for 2020 killing

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A Boone County grand jury indicted a Columbia man arrested last month in Las Vegas for a 2020 killing. The grand jury indicted Maurice Banks Jr. on Friday with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He is scheduled to make his first circuit court appearance with Judge Kevin Crane on June 27.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man flown to hospital after being seriously hurt in moped crash

Miller Co. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was seriously hurt in a moped crash in Miller County. The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Saturday when a Kaiser, Missouri man was driving along U.S. 54 near Route AA. That's when the man went over a hill and began to skid, eventually hitting 47-year-old Jeremiah Adams The post Columbia man flown to hospital after being seriously hurt in moped crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO

