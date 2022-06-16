Columbia celebrating Juneteenth with parade for second year, adds festival

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Saturday night, Sedalia Police responded to the 500 block of South Grand Avenue for a disturbance. Upon arriving, contact was made with the victim. He informed the Officers that a theft had occurred, and he knew who the suspect was. The value of the theft was estimated at approximately $440. After investigation, the primary physical aggressor in the disturbance was determined to be the same suspect. The suspect was later located and placed under arrest. Kathleen A. Kraft, 33, Homeless, was transported to the Pettis County Jail. Kraft was placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Stealing and Domestic Assault in the 4th Degree.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO