Nashville, TN

Office market blues? Not in Nashville

By Dan Rafter
rejournals.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSure, the office market is struggling across the country. But that hasn’t stopped developers in Nashville. According to the latest research from CommercialEdge, 5.1 million square feet of office space was under construction as of May in this Midwest city. What’s behind...

rejournals.com

rejournals.com

Bernard Health buys new headquarters space in Nashville market

Bernard Health has purchased new office space in Nashville, Tennessee’s midtown area. The Nashville-based benefits brokerage and human resource software company will relocate from its 12,000-square-foot leased space in the historic Castner-Knott Building downtown to a 41,000-square-foot building at 706 19th Ave. North. The new building is adjacent to...
NASHVILLE, TN
rejournals.com

CBRE names new managing director in Tennessee

CBRE has promoted Elizabeth Goodwin to a managing director in Tennessee. In this role, Goodwin will partner with Tennessee Managing Director Stephen Kulinski and Memphis Managing Director Frank Quinn to assist in the company’s day-to-day operations and drive growth strategies for all Advisory Services lines of business, including leasing, sales, valuations, property management and debt & structured finance.
NASHVILLE, TN
defector.com

The Uphill Battle To Unionize Tennessee Whiskey

Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery in Nashville sits near Watkins Park, not far from the state capitol. It’s a place where customers on a weekend can park themselves, chill out, and spend money on a variety of specialty spirits called things like Tennessee Sour Mash, Belle Meade Bourbon, and Louisa’s Liquor. The front of the building evokes a certain kind of craft cocktail bar venue you can imagine — a large warehouse that was part of the Marathon Motor Works factory, an automobile manufacturer, painted that unmissable gunmetal gray and green. There is exposed brick and huge garage doors in the front facing Clinton Street, and a slogan written just above the front door that says: “Family owned — and operated.” Step inside and the distillery features a lavish space called the “oak room,” where tastings and events are held at long tables extending out in rows. The species it attracts: lots of bachelor and bachelorette parties, whiskey clubs, loud crowds. Basically tourist’s catnip.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Moving company employees refuse to work on Juneteenth

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Some south Nashville movers are refusing to work after supervisors told them they wouldn’t receive holiday pay for working on Juneteenth. The strike is affecting dozens of customers and leaving moving crews frustrated. More than 60% of the employees at Black Tie Movers are African...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Developers inform public about plans for Optima Franklin

Recently, developers held a neighborhood meeting via Zoom to discuss the potential development of the Optima Franklin, 18-acre development which could include office space, retail space, a number of multi-family residential housing units and more. The National Healthcare Corporation owns the land and hopes to develop the project at the...
FRANKLIN, TN
WSMV

Nashville movers upset over no holiday pay

Another heat wave is hitting the region this week, and your car’s air conditioner is being pushed to the limit to keep you cool. Friends are trying to help a Dickson woman after a tree fell and nearly took her life. Monday evening news update from News4. Updated: 5...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonherald.com

Made in TN celebrates reopening in The Factory

Made in TN celebrated the grand reopening inside The Factory at Franklin with a ribbon-cutting celebration June 14. The business, founded by Ilex and Sarah Pounders, has two locations, with the other retail store at the L&L Market in Nashville. It first opened in The Factory on Black Friday in 2017.
FRANKLIN, TN
dicksonpost.com

Two of Ms. Cheap's favorite sales, flea market on tap this weekend

It’s a busy week for Ms. Cheap with two of my favorite sales on my weekend calendar. Plus, it is also flea market weekend at The Fairgrounds Nashville. First up is the Ladies of Charity Stuff Galore sale that opens on Thursday and will be open three days a week through July 23.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

RuCo Habitat for Humanity Announces 30 Percent Off Sale

The Rutherford County area Habitat for Humanity's ReStore is holding a 30% off sale. This sale is Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The sale is for 30% off all donated goods, which covers most of the organization's items. The sale boasts, "A great selection of 'gently used' furniture, flooring, lumber, & trim, lighting, sinks, cabinets, appliances (tested and working) and more!
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
styleblueprint.com

Lisa Fox of Leiper’s Creek Gallery: A Community 20 Years in the Making

Two decades ago, painter Lisa Fox took a leap of faith and opened Leiper’s Creek Gallery in a vacated gas station in Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee. Roughly 30 miles south of Nashville, Leiper’s Fork is a tiny thoroughfare that boasts an impressive array of art galleries, retail shops, The Spa at Leiper’s Fork, and a historic grocery and live music venue, Fox & Locke (formerly Puckett’s of Leiper’s Fork). You won’t find major hotels or big box stores here — Leiper’s Fork is an enclave for arts and outdoor adventure, with a culture and history beloved by locals. Lisa Fox’s vision for Leiper’s Creek Gallery has played a key role in the development of this small but mighty community.
NASHVILLE, TN
styleblueprint.com

Why Nashville Is Experiencing a Red Fox Explosion

The idea for this article sprang about at the StyleBlueprint headquarters when one of our team members mentioned she has a family of red foxes living under her porch. Upon further discussion, we were left with some of the following questions: Why does it seem like we keep seeing red foxes? Why are more wildlife rehabilitation centers treating sick or injured foxes? What should we do if we notice foxes in our own yards? We spoke to the experts at Nashville Wildlife Conservation to get some answers!
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Home is where his God is

When Travis Cottrell relocated from Jackson, Tennessee in mid-2020 to become worship pastor at the main campus of the multi-site, 13,000-member Brentwood Baptist Church, he said “it felt like home immediately.”. COVID restrictions and social distancing were still in place, and he was temporarily leaving his family behind so...
BRENTWOOD, TN
wgnsradio.com

SUPER SPEED INTERNET Coming To Smyrna

(SMYRNA TN) Residents in the Town of Smyrna will soon have high-speed internet. City officials and an industry leader in high- speed internet will finalize a deal, bringing gigabit speed internet service to Smyrna. Smyrna will be the first city in Tennessee, outside of Nashville, to have this service in...
SMYRNA, TN
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Ribbon Cutting at Nashville's Newest Hospital

Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services Open New Rehabilitation Hospital in Nashville. Ascension Saint Thomas and Kindred Rehabilitation Services, a business unit of Brentwood, Tennessee-based LifePoint Health, today opened Ascension Saint Thomas Rehabilitation Hospital at 310 21st Avenue North on the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown campus. The 66,000-square-foot,...
NASHVILLE, TN

