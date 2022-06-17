Author Correction: How social/environmental determinants and inflammation affect salivary telomere length among middle-older adults in the health and retirement study
Correction to: Scientific reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-12742-z, published online 25 May 2022. The Supplementary Information file published with this Article contained an error, where Supplementary Table S9 was omitted. The original Supplementary Tables file is provided below. This error has now been corrected in the Supplementary Information file that accompanies...www.nature.com
