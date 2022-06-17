ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Video shows four persons of interest in a south Dallas homicide

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44p8LV_0gDqeTLr00

DALLAS (1080 KRLD)- Dallas police are now circulating security video they say shows persons of interest in a June 4th murder of a man in South Dallas.

That morning, a man named Vernon Rivers was shot and killed, caught in the crossfire of a shootout in the parking lot of C-J's Billiards and Sports Bar near Military Parkway and Dolphin Road.

Police collected dozens of spent shell casings in the parking lot. On the video released by police, four men are highlighted. One is wearing a blue tracksuit, one has dark pants and a black shirt, another wears a gray sweatshirt and a fourth is in a white shirt and camo shorts. The men are seen interacting with other patrons around a pool table inside the sports bar and then, at a gas station next door, getting in vehicles that are seen pulling out of the parking lot.

Detectives are specifically looking for three vehicles, one of which is a gray four-door Infiniti with no front bumper.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

3 arrested leading officers on car chase, crashing in Dallas

DALLAS — Three people have been arrested after police said they led officers on a chase Saturday night from Fort Worth to the Dallas area. Police said the incident began just before 11:15 p.m. Saturday. Officers responded to a disturbance call involving "possible racers" in Fort Worth. When officers arrived on the scene, the crowd began to disperse. Officers attempted to stop a vehicle leaving the scene, but the driver took off through a neighborhood.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Police Officer Hospitalized, Accused of DWI After Arlington Crash: PD

A Dallas police officer faces a driving while intoxicated charge when he is discharged from the hospital after crashing his pickup into a tree, according to the Arlington Police Department. The Arlington Police Department says, just before 1 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the 6900 block of Russell Curry...
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Cars
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
CBS DFW

Fort Worth man shot in groin outside Pioneer Grocery store

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A man is recovering after someone shot him in the groin on June 17. West Division officers found the victim at the Pioneer Grocery store on 7824 Camp Bowie West Boulevard.Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded. They transported the victim to Harris Hospital.Gun Violence Unit detectives are investigating. They have yet to arrest a suspect. 
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington police arrest double homicide suspect Reid Rothenberg

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington police arrested double homicide suspect Reid Rothenberg, 34, for an April 2022 shooting. Police said Rothenberg fatally shot George Nitsche, 84, and Matthew Stuart, 41, at a home in the 5300 block of Ivy Hill Drive. A 67-year-old relative of the victims sustained non-life threatening injuries during the shooting, too.Rothenberg was taken into custody on June 17 and booked into the Arlington City Jail. He was charged with on one count of capital murder, one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of burglary of a habitation.Following a thorough investigation and review of the evidence, detectives said they connected Rothenberg to the crime and believe he knew at least one of the victims.
ARLINGTON, TX
thebharatexpressnews.com

Minor injured in suspected gang shooting in Fort Worth Friday night

Detectives from the Fort Worth Gang Unit are investigating a Friday night shooting that sent a minor to the hospital in stable condition, police say. Officers arrived in the 2100 block of Oak Hill Road around 6 p.m. Friday after receiving calls of a shooting and found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg, police say. They believe he was shot in the 2200 block of East Loop 820.
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Dallas#Dallas Police#Murder#Sports Bar#Violent Crime#C J#Infiniti
bestsouthwestguide.com

DeSoto: 19-year-old charged with murder of 45-year-old

DeSoto, TX - A 19-year-old has been arrested in DeSoto after police say he beat a man to death. Police say they were called to a home on Wednesday by a woman who said she could hear a man crying for help. When they got there they found the body...
DESOTO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS DFW

Dallas police need help identifying 2 theft suspects

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are seeking public assistance in identifying two theft suspects.At approximately 1:30 p.m. May 13, police said the suspects cut a phone cable from a telephone pole located in the 4100 block of Lawnview Avenue.One suspect was seen in a black tank top, black knee-length shorts and black tennis shoes. The other suspect was seen in a black tank top with the number 2 on the back, dark pants and black tennis shoes.Anyone with information regarding the identities of the suspects is asked to call Detective Hellenguard at 214-671-0132.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas detectives searching for 2 people in connection to Christian E. Martinez homicide

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas homicide detectives are asking for the public's help finding a man and woman wanted in connection to the killing of Christian E. Martinez on June 12.Martinez was shot and killed in front of 508 N. Gilpin Ave. Detectives said a white Mercury Mariner (license plate 45802X4) was seen fleeing the scene southbound on Gilpin Ave.Witnesses described the driver as a Latin male, 30-40 years old, 5'6", medium build, full beard, blue shirt, blue jeans and possibly wearing cowboy boots.He is considered armed and dangerous.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Search continues for missing man after boat overturns on Lake Lavon

COLLIN COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — The search continues for a man still missing after a boat overturned on Lake Lavon yesterday evening. Two of the missing occupants were found deceased earlier today. Only one appears to have survived. The Collin County Sheriff's Office said that on Saturday, June 18, 2022, deputies responded to a boater in distress near Brockdale Park on Lake Lavon.At about 8:45 p.m., a strong storm crossed the lake and caused a small boat occupied by four men to overturn.One of the occupants was able to hold onto a tree and call 911. Game Wardens on...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
truecrimedaily

13-year-old charged with manslaughter after allegedly fatally shooting 15-year-old friend

DALLAS (TCD) -- A 13-year-old juvenile was recently charged with manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of his 15-year-old friend. According to a news release from the Dallas Police Department, on Wednesday, June 15, at approximately 2:22 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Kiestridge Street to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found a juvenile male suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
DALLAS, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy