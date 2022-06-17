Video shows four persons of interest in a south Dallas homicide

DALLAS (1080 KRLD)- Dallas police are now circulating security video they say shows persons of interest in a June 4th murder of a man in South Dallas.

That morning, a man named Vernon Rivers was shot and killed, caught in the crossfire of a shootout in the parking lot of C-J's Billiards and Sports Bar near Military Parkway and Dolphin Road.

Police collected dozens of spent shell casings in the parking lot. On the video released by police, four men are highlighted. One is wearing a blue tracksuit, one has dark pants and a black shirt, another wears a gray sweatshirt and a fourth is in a white shirt and camo shorts. The men are seen interacting with other patrons around a pool table inside the sports bar and then, at a gas station next door, getting in vehicles that are seen pulling out of the parking lot.

Detectives are specifically looking for three vehicles, one of which is a gray four-door Infiniti with no front bumper.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram