DJI joins L mount alliance, Zenmuse X9 gets L mount adapter, Ronin 4D to get 42222 XQ codec

The OLED TV market is becoming more crowded now that Samsung has stepped into the field with its S95B model, but that hasn’t slowed down Sony. Its latest flagship OLED TV, the Sony Bravia XR A95K ($3,999.99 for the 65-inch version we tested), boasts a quantum dot layer that enables an impressively wide color range; a Google TV interface that supports Apple AirPlay 2, Google Cast, and hands-free Google Assistant; and behind-the-panel actuators that drive powerful, crisp sound. It has the same ambient light sensitivity problem as the S95B, however, and lacks that model’s color precision and accuracy, but the A95K’s interface is richer in features and much less frustrating than Samsung’s smart TV platform. The LG C2, meanwhile, offers both fantastic contrast with visually perfect black levels and nearly ideal color for much less than the A95K ($2,499.99 for the 65-inch C2), which is why it remains our Editors’ Choice winner.

