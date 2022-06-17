ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Highlights: June 17, 2022​

By Ernie Mundell
 2 days ago

Tips to stay safe in extreme heat. Millions of Americans are sweltering this week, and an expert gives warning and advice on how best to stay healthy and cope. Read more

Latin dance classes might keep a brain young. After eight months of classes, assessments found significant improvement in participants' working memory scores, new research shows. Read more

Another experimental Alzheimer's drug fails in trial. The drug, crenezumab, did not prevent early symptoms or slow cognitive decline, the latest setback in the ongoing quest to find effective therapies for the disease. Read more

Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
