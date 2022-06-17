ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WATCH: Huge whale sharks swim up to boat off of Florida

By Nexstar Media Wire, Heather Monahan
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UICa3_0gDqcCfA00

ANNA MARIA ISLAND, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A group fishing off the coast of Florida’s Anna Maria Island on Thursday were treated to quite a sight when several whale sharks approached their boat.

Woman charged for allegedly dragging dog with car

Noah Gunn, who captured the video Thursday afternoon and sent it to WFLA, said his group spotted three whale sharks while they were fishing off Anna Maria Island north. Gunn said the sharks swam right up to the boat to check the group out.

“One absolutely drafted our 28-foot boat,” Gunn said.

That shark, according to Gunn, appeared to be more than 35 to 40 feet long.

“It was wider than the boat when it swam under us,” he added.

Gunn said it was his first time ever seeing whale sharks up close and personal.

“How insignificant something like these animals can make you feel,” he said. “I felt tiny!”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
flyfishings.art

Best Bait For Muskie Fishing In Ohio

Best Bait For Muskie Fishing In Ohio. Nine ohio reservoirs are stocked with muskie by the division of wildlife and one (pymatuning lake, on the pennsylvania state line) is stocked by the pennsylvania fish and boat commission. Chad has been instrumental with several muskie lures. Muskies are notorious predators who...
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

5 beautiful but underrated places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio then you definitely know that this state has a lot to offer. There are many hidden gems that just wait for tourists to discover them. And while there are a few popular places that are highly praised by both local people and travellers, Ohio has so much more to offer, and that's what this article is all about: beautiful but often overlooked places in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
WHIO Dayton

Ohioans can fish without license this weekend

Grab your fishing poles, because Ohioans have the chance to fish for free this weekend!. On June 18 and 19, 2022 all Ohio residents can go fishing without purchasing a license, according to the Ohio Division of Wildlife. All size and bag limits apply during these two days. This will...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whale Sharks#The Sharks#Wfla#Nexstar Media Inc
cincymusic.com

REVIEW: Hell is Ohio Fest at Swine City Brewing Co.

Hell is Ohio. Anyone who was in Ohio this past week with its humid soupy, swampy and oppressive heat will surely agree that this is a true statement. Luckily the weather cooled down enough over the weekend just in time for the first annual Hell is Ohio fest put on by Punkerton Records. The show takes its name from the infamous “Hell is Real” sign that can be seen on Interstate 71. Almost 20 punk, rock and thrash bands from all across the Buckeye state came out to the Swine City Brewing Company for 2 days of fun filled mirth and mayhem.
OHIO STATE
iheart.com

This Is Where Ohio Ranks In Risk Of Being Attacked By Wildlife

BetOhio.com recently released a study that examined how high the risk of people encountering dangerous animals is in each state. The research found four categories of animal attacks that were the most common across the country. Mammal attacks were the most common source of fatal encounters, followed by bug and insect bites, interactions with snakes and lizards, and marine deaths, in that order.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
peakofohio.com

All Ohio residents can enjoy Free Fishing Weekend

Ohio’s annual free fishing weekend provides all Ohio residents the chance to experience any one of hundreds of public fishing locations on Saturday and Sunday, June 18-19, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. All Ohio residents can fish in public waters for free...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Ohio Black Bear Encounters Uncommon but Happen, Here’s What to Do

Although uncommon, black bear encounters occur. As black bear encounters become more common over the coming years, it’s important that people know how to live and recreate alongside them. Black bears once roamed all of Ohio. Unfortunately, unregulated hunting and habitat destruction led to black bears completely disappearing from...
OHIO STATE
Phys.org

Invasive species are taking over Ohio forests

A new botanical survey of southwest Ohio found that invasive species introduced to the United States over the past century are crowding out many native plants. Biologists from the University of Cincinnati are retracing two exhaustive surveys conducted 100 years apart to see how the Queen City's plant diversity has changed over the past two centuries. They focused their attention on undeveloped parts of cemeteries, banks of the Mill Creek and public parks that have remained protected from development during the last 200 years.
CINCINNATI, OH
iheart.com

This Is The Best Sub Shop In Ohio

Do you prefer B.L.T, Italian, Philly cheesesteak, teriyaki chicken, cold-cuts, or all of the above? The best sub sandwich in the entire state is not necessarily the largest or the most abundant with toppings. The best sub sandwich shop in Ohio is known primarily for the quality of ingredients and quick service. Why have just any sandwich when you can have the highest quality sub from the top rated shop?
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Invasive species bogging down tourism at Indian Lake

HUNTSVILLE, Ohio — An invasive species of vegetation is causing headaches for anyone who visits Indian Lake. Locals are worried the problem is growing out of control because it’s not only choking out boat motors, but also the tourism industry. “Oh our business is definitely down—way, way down,”...
HUNTSVILLE, OH
WTRF

Here are the top 10 films shot in Ohio

CINCINNATI (WOWK) — Some of the most famous actors of all time starred in films that came out of Ohio. Both Marilyn Monroe and Morgan Freeman had films that were shot in Ohio. Here are facts about films shot in Ohio using the Internet Movie Database (IMDb). In the...
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

50K+
Followers
8K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy