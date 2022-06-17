ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, IN

Lux Controls Shelby Co. TQ Run

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
 2 days ago

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — Matt Lux won Thursday night’s All Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midget Series feature at the Shelby...

www.speedsport.com

speedsport.com

Marotti Autosport Seeks Indy Sponsors

INDIANAPOLIS — Marotti Autosport is soliciting sponsors in an attempt to run its Spirit Of Speedway Indy car in the July 30 Gallagher Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The team is offering a sweepstakes to its participating sponsors, which will award one of the sponsors the primary sponsorship...
SPEEDWAY, IN
readthereporter.com

Indiana All-Stars take down Kentucky

Hamilton County’s two boys basketball Indiana All-Stars, Carmel’s Peter Suder (left) and Westfield’s Braden Smith, took a moment for a picture after the second of the two Indiana-Kentucky All-Star games Saturday, June 11 at the Southport High School fieldhouse. Suder played well in both games, scoring 11 points, along with six rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots in Indiana’s 104-77 victory over Kentucky Friday, June 10 at Owensboro, then adding nine points, five rebounds and four blocks in Indiana’s 50-35 win at Southport. Smith was unable to play both games due to an injury, but was still there cheering Indiana on. Smith will be heading to Purdue University, while Suder has committed to Bellarmine University.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
speedsport.com

The 1964 Hurtubise Roadster

I recently had the pleasure of reminiscing with my uncle, Pete Hurtubise. He recalled fondly those days of working with my dad (Jim), with much emphasis on the 1964 Indianapolis car. It was an innovative car they believed gave them a legitimate shot at an Indianapolis 500 victory. Uncle Pete...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
insidethehall.com

6-Banner Sunday: Big Ten opponents announced for 2022-23 season

6-Banner Sunday is Inside the Hall’s weekly newsletter in partnership with The Assembly Call. More than 9,000 Indiana fans receive the newsletter each week. In addition to appearing each week on the site, you can also opt to receive 6-Banner Sunday by email. A form to subscribe via email is available at the bottom of this week’s 6-Banner Sunday.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Maintaining a cool home

INDIANAPOLIS — We know that more hot weather is coming and we are crossing our fingers in the hope our air conditioners can keep up. On 13Sunrise, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden walked us through some steps to maintain the HVAC system and keep the cool air flowing even during record heat.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police promotes Owen County Native

BLOOMINGTON – The Superintendent of the Indiana State Police, Douglas G. Carter, has announced the promotion of Sergeant Michael Wood to the rank of First Sergeant. F/Sgt. Wood will serve as the Assistant District Commander and oversee the district facilities and resources along with being the district administrator and acting commander when designated.
OWEN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

The Chicks abruptly end concert at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Fans left The Chicks' concert disappointed Sunday night after the 13-time Grammy Award-winning country band ended their show early. The Chicks were scheduled to perform at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville at 7:30 p.m., but concertgoers say the group ended the show less than a half-hour after taking the stage.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
readthereporter.com

Sheridan’s Boxley Cabin open for visitors

The Sheridan Historical Society has begun opening offering Saturday open hours for the George Boxley Cabin up on the hill in Veterans Park. Society docents will be available to offer a tour of the cabin and its environs to the public from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays through Labor Day weekend.
SHERIDAN, IN
Current Publishing

Sisters to open alcohol-free beverage store in Carmel

Sisters Andrea Marley and Kristin Patrick have always wanted to have their own store. They saw an opportunity to do that after they both stopped drinking alcohol in the last year. Patrick said they saw an article in Vogue about booze-free bottle shops, and they decided to bring one to...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Where to see Fourth of July fireworks around central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for fun this Fourth of July? Here’s a list of fireworks shows that are still scheduled around central Indiana, sorted by county and city. Know of something fun going on in your town or somewhere not listed here? Send an email to WISHWeb@WISHTV.com with location, time and anything else we need to know about the event.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Relief is underway, humidity lowers behind first of two fronts

Several locations endured their fourth day of heat indices of 100-degrees or higher, relief is slowly underway. It was still sticky Thursday afternoon especially where dew points “pool” and spike just before a wind shifting front passed. The heat index had jumped and exceeded 100-degrees in many locations for the 4th straight day. Indianapolis “only” peaked at 99° for the second straight day while south, Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville hit triple digit heat indices. The heat advisories will no longer be required as cooling is forecast behind not one but two passing cold fronts. The first front honestly is more of a dry line, behind this front the dew point, the real measure of moisture, is lowering. Late Thursday the air was drier but dry air heats better than moist so therefore the temps north were in the mid 90s late day.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Indianapolis Zoo Says G’Day to Kangaroo Exhibit

(INDIANAPOLIS) – Kangaroos and cockatoos have arrived at the Indianapolis Zoo. Kangaroo Crossing, the zoo’s first kangaroo exhibit, opens Saturday. 13 kangaroos acquired from zoos in Nashville and Cleveland will share space with 10 cockatoos — and with you. Like the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, the 13-thousand-square-foot enclosure doesn’t have barriers, but is designed for visitors to walk through and see the kangaroos up close. The kangaroos may hop across a visitors’ walkway, or pause long enough for you to pet them.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

