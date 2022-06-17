Wayne County Homemaker Recipe – Best Chocolate Pies

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF)- The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing woman who was last seen in Ringgold. 45 year old Crystal Gail Summers of Monticello, Ky. has been reported missing from her home in Kentucky. She was last seen at the Hampton Inn off of exit 350 and Battlefield Parkway in Ringgold on Saturday, June 18, according to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office.

CATOOSA COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO