Wayne County Homemaker Recipe – Best Chocolate Pies

The 35th annual 127 Yard Sale will soon be making its way through Russell County. This year’s yard sale, which stretches from Michigan to Alabama, will take place Aug. 4-7 and will go through Russell County along Highway 127. The 127 Yard Sale now covers 690 miles and includes...
Rebecca Jenkins, age 58, of Monticello, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at her home. She is survived by: her brother, Samuel “Scott” Jenkins. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced later. Hicks-Vaughn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Sylvia Phillips, age 87, of Somerset, Kentucky passed from this life Friday, June 17, 2022 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland. Sylvia was born June 17, 1935, to Roy Rose and Zina Alton Rose in Brammer Hill in Wayne County, Kentucky. She was a member of Gospel Tabernacle Ministries Church and...
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The economic response to the shock of the pandemic impacted parts of Southern and Eastern Kentucky differently. In London, the heart of Laurel County, members of the business community say it did not hurt too much. This Spring and Summer, as more people feel comfortable with...
The Wayne County Library Board of Directors is scheduled to meet at 4 pm this afternoon. Items on the agenda will include an executive session to discuss the director’s position and applicants. Once returning to the open session the board is expected to announce the time for interviews for the position.
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff Robbie Goins conducted a news conference Monday afternoon surrounding letters, mysterious in nature, that have been found since last Thursday at five Campbell County Baptist Churches, a business and a masonic lodge. Watch the sheriff’s conference HERE on demand. The sheriff...
City of Monticello Ordinance #840 regulating the use of fireworks in the city limits was enacted on April 12, 2021, by a majority vote of the Monticello City Council and outlines the time frames setting off fireworks is permitted. For the upcoming July 4th holiday period, “fireworks may be used...
GLASGOW — State road crews will either begin or continue work on several roadways across the area, including Barren County. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said a project to rehabilitate and resurface a section of the Louie B. Nunn-Cumberland Express in Barren County will start soon. Motorists can expect work from mile marker nine to mile marker 16. The speed limit will be lowered to 55 mph. Lane closures will be in place.
LINCOLN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the owners or caretakers of floral arrangements made for headstones in the Lincoln community following an arrest over the weekend. According to authorities on Saturday, deputies working the Redneck Rave detail over the weekend made a DUI...
A Russell County man has passed away following a workplace accident in Adair County on Highway 768. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Hayden Robertson, age 22 of Jamestown, was pronounced deceased on scene after he was struck and pinned by a utility pole. According to reports,...
SOMERSET, Ky. (KT) - It looked like 1973 all over again at one Somerset gas station Friday as cars lined up in both directions waiting to fill up. This time, it isn't a fuel shortage that had drivers seeking relief at Jarvis Super Stop but rather soaring prices that has regular unleaded gasoline approaching $5 per gallon locally.
A Russell County man was flown out for injuries sustained in an auto collision Monday morning in Adair County. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Zachary Meece was transported to TJ Health Columbia and then airlifted to the University of Kentucky Hospital for injuries sustained in the accident.
Emergency responders with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a collision in Laurel County on Thursday afternoon. A car is said to have crashed into the back of the CBD Hemp Dispensary on South Laurel Road in London. First responders managed to remove the vehicle from the building in addition...
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's interdiction unit Justin Taylor along with interdiction unit Landry Collett arrested two individuals early Friday morning June 17, 2022 at approximately 3:24 AM. The arrest occurred in a business parking lot off Highway 909 approximately 10 miles north of London while Sheriff's interdiction units were conducting a drug investigation.
BARBOURVILLE, KY - The Knox County Sheriff's Department is reporting that on Monday, June 6, 2022, at approximately 11:00 P.M. Knox County Deputy Jesse Smith received a tip on a white 2000 Chevrolet Silverado that was parked behind the Creek Mart gas station just off of Highway 25E in Flat Lick. The caller stated that the individual in the vehicle was “selling dope”.
RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF)- The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing woman who was last seen in Ringgold. 45 year old Crystal Gail Summers of Monticello, Ky. has been reported missing from her home in Kentucky. She was last seen at the Hampton Inn off of exit 350 and Battlefield Parkway in Ringgold on Saturday, June 18, according to the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office.
ONEIDA | A 55-year-old Oneida woman was arrested twice last week on back-to-back days after police responded to a Harmony Lane residence in response to domestic disputes. The woman, identified in warrants as Kimberly Phillips, 55, was allegedly angry at her adult son and his live-in girlfriend, and was in the process of attempting to evict them from her residence.
A local woman was sent to the hospital following a two-vehicle hit-and-run Sunday afternoon. According to Russell Springs Police Chief Tim Pierce, 88-year-old Vonnie Popplewell was turning left into Northridge Shopping Center in Russell Springs when she was hit by a Honda Civic. The driver of the Honda Civic left...
PINE KNOT, Ky. | Law enforcement personnel in both Tennessee and Kentucky are investigating the disappearance of a Scott County woman who was last seen over the weekend. Darlene Chitwood, of Winfield, was reported missing to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. The missing person’s report was filed by her daughter.
