Raising capital is crucial for any startup, regardless of the overarching market conditions. As CEO of a global leading cryptocurrency exchange and trading platform, my team and I always look for new opportunities. It doesn't matter if the market is bullish, bearish, or going sideways, as the long-term vision is what differentiates successful projects from the rest. Moreover, as an investor, I continue to diversify my investments throughout all market cycles, as the value of projects goes well beyond the amount of funding they can secure.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO