The Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department will be hosting three Georgia Recreation and Parks Association (GRPA) State Tournaments at Mill Creek Regional Park June 21 – 25, 2022. The age divisions competing will be 8 and under boys’ baseball. As well as, 10 and under boys’ baseball, and 12 and under boys’ baseball. The state tournaments will host 29 teams from all around the state of Georgia. This will be a great economic impact on our county. “We are thrilled to be able to host these tournaments and showcase Mill Creek Regional Park and Bulloch County to others from around the state.” Says Eddie Canon, Recreation and Parks Director.

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO