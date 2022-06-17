Ross County boss Malky Mackay expects ‘tough start’ against Hearts

Liverpool have completed the signing of Scotland Under-21 defender Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen, subject to international clearance.The 18-year-old joins the Premier League club on a “long-term contract” in a deal believed to be worth an initial £4million.He was named the Scottish Football Writers’ Association’s Young Player of the Year for the 2021-22 season, in addition to being shortlisted for the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.Ramsay is a Red 🙌🔴We are delighted to announce the signing of @calvinramsay03 from Aberdeen, subject to international clearance.— Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 19, 2022“I’m just buzzing and it’s a dream come true...
