Ross County boss Malky Mackay expects ‘tough start’ against Hearts

We asked you what you make of Aston Villa's 2022-23 Premier League schedule after the fixture list was released on Thursday. James: If Villa want to be finishing in the top half, then they need to be aiming for at least 10 points from their opening five games. The first three should be winnable - and to take points from West Ham and/or Arsenal would be a real statement of intent.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO