VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – The Van Wert Police Department is looking for at least one suspect involved in a break-in Saturday morning at a Van Wert home. Around 5:40 a.m., police were called to 512 Burt St. on reports of a home invasion. The initial investigation found Johnie Patrick, 88, was sleeping when someone- or multiple people- entered the front door of Patrick’s home, waking him up. Patrick called out to them, but they hit him on the head.

VAN WERT, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO