MINNEAPOLIS - After a comfortable Saturday, dangerous heat is in store for Minnesota over the next two days. The National Weather Service has issued excessive heat warnings and advisories for nearly the entire state, beginning on Sunday afternoon and lasting until early Tuesday morning. The warning areas cover the Twin Cities metro and counties along the Dakota border. Every other area is under heat advisories, except for the Arrowhead and the state's southeastern corner. WCCO-TV meteorologist Lisa Meadows says that temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-90s in the Twin Cities while areas of western and central Minnesota could see triple...

1 DAY AGO