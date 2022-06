The deaths of two people are being investigated by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. A news release from the office says a call was received Sunday at 8:47 p-m about a suspicious death. Emergency responders found the bodies of two adults in the home in a rural area near Coon Valley when they arrived. No names have been released and investigators haven’t said how the victims died. The Vernon County Coroner’s Office is assisting.

VERNON COUNTY, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO