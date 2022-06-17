ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

DOJ requests witness transcripts after third day of Jan 6. public hearings

CBS News
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol turned its...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 8

SmartAleck
2d ago

Why is it so hard to accept the truth for some Republicans when it is coming straight out of the mouth of some of the staunchest conservatives? it's hard to believe that Trump is a real patriot or any of his die hard followers. What's really going on with these people?

Reply
6
Kempka
2d ago

The committee is sitting on exculpatory evidence that may benefit the political prisoners locked up in the Washington D.C. reeducation facility.

Reply(1)
2
Related
The Independent

Mo Brooks unloads after Fox News host says there’s no evidence of 2020 election fraud

Republican Congressman Mo Brooks was sent into a conniption by a Fox News host who insisted accurately that there was no evidence the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump.Appearing on “Fox News Sunday”, Mr Brooks was interviewed by Sandra Smith, who asked the congressman what Mr Trump had asked him to do after the 2020 election, and why he thought the ex-president had un-endorsed him in his current Senate campaign.Mr Brooks replied that between last September and the unendorsement, he and Mr Trump had many conversations that revolved around the idea that the ex-president could be reinstated in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#House#Capitol Hill
Business Insider

Adam Schiff says it's 'puzzling' and 'deeply troubling' that the DOJ did not prosecute Meadows and Scavino

Meadows and Scavino refused to cooperate with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.Rep. Adam Schiff said the DOJ's decision could set a dangerous precedent. Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said it was "deeply troubling" that the Department of Justice refused to prosecute former President Donald Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and former Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
CBS News

CBS News

484K+
Followers
57K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy