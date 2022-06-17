ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Congo’s president says Rwandans waging ‘economic war’

By JEAN-YVES KAMALE, IGNATIUS SSUUNA
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24woRz_0gDqGdIX00
1 of 10

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi on Friday accused Rwanda of trying to occupy his country’s land for its vast mineral wealth, the latest escalation in tensions between the two neighbors that has led to talk of war.

There was no immediate reaction to the Congolese president’s comments, though Rwanda has long denied supporting the M23 rebels who captured a key town in eastern Congo earlier this week. Earlier in the day, Rwanda said that a Congolese soldier had crossed the border and began shooting at Rwandan security forces and civilians before being shot dead.

In his comments, Congo’s president called on international leaders including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to step up the pressure on Rwanda when it hosts the Commonwealth summit next week.

“The security situation in the east of the country continues to deteriorate, and fundamentally because Rwanda seeks to occupy our land, rich in gold, coltan and cobalt, for their own exploitation and profit,” the Congolese president said. “This is an economic war for the battle of resources, fought by Rwanda’s terrorist gangs.”

“Eastern Congolese civilians are innocents under brutal attack from our neighbor,” he added.

Decades-old tensions between Rwanda, which has one of Africa’s most effective militaries, and Congo, one of the continent’s largest and most troubled countries, have spiked along their shared border a few hours’ drive from Rwanda’s capital, Kigali,

Alarm has reached the point where Kenya’s president is urging the immediate deployment of a newly created regional force to eastern Congo to keep the peace. Rwanda already has said it would contribute troops. Congo’s president, though, said late Friday that his country “will not accept the participation of Rwanda in this joint force.”

Each side has accused the other of incursions. Congo now seeks to suspend all agreements with Rwanda. If Rwanda wants war, “it will have war,” a spokesman for the military governor of Congo’s North Kivu province told thousands of protesters on Wednesday.

Rwanda’s state minister for foreign affairs in charge of East African affairs, Manasseh Nshuti, told reporters Friday that dialogue “is the solution” to the issues with Congo.

Earlier in the day, a Rwanda Defense Force statement said the unidentified Congolese soldier crossed the border Friday morning in Rubavu district and injured two Rwandan police officers. The statement said a Rwanda National Police officer fired in self-defense and the Congolese soldier was killed.

The Rwandan statement said Congolese authorities were informed and border officials from both countries were at the scene. A body of military experts from regional states also was at the scene.

“The situation at the border is now calm,” Rwanda’s statement said.

A Congo government spokesman confirmed an “incident” but gave no details. The body of the Congolese soldier was taken back across the border and into the city of Goma, where a large crowd accompanied the car with his remains while shouting “hero.”

___

Ssuuna reported from Kigali, Rwanda.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

African brain drain: '90% of my friends want to leave'

A new survey of more than 4,500 young people in Africa, aged 18-24, has found that 52% of them are likely to consider emigrating in the next few years, citing economic hardship and education opportunities as the top reasons. The BBC spoke to five young people in Nigeria and South Africa who said they do not feel safe in their countries and lack access to work opportunities, but for those in Ghana the picture looks very different.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
The Independent

Rwandan government hits back at ‘insulting’ criticism over migrants plan

The Rwandan government has hit back at “insulting” criticism of plans to relocate migrants from the UK.Yolande Makolo, a spokeswoman for the east African nation’s administration, said opponents were “missing the bigger picture” about the efforts being made to improve the standard of living in the country and offer better opportunities so they do not lose their young people to “Europe” as well as provide a safe haven for refugees.Speaking to reporters in Kigali on Tuesday as the first deportation flight prepared to leave Britain, Ms Makolo said: “There’s a point that we want to get across as Africans, that...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

FBI seizes electronic data from retired four-star general who led US forces in Afghanistan amid claims he illegally lobbied in favor of Qatar during Saudi Arabian blockade in 2017

The FBI has seized electronic data of a retired four-star general who made false statements and withheld 'incriminating' documents about his role in an illegal foreign lobbying campaign on behalf of the wealthy Persian Gulf nation of Qatar, authorities say. New federal court filings have outlined a potential criminal case...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Beast

This Could Be the Next Big War That Grips the Entire World

TEL AVIV, Israel—The ongoing war between Israel and Iran across the Middle East came out of the shadows and into the open long ago. But now, on the back of several suspected Israeli attacks inside Iran itself, the deadly contest threatens to escalate—possibly beyond the region. Last week,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Kenya#Rwandans#British#Commonwealth#Eastern Congolese
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Daily Mail

'Civilization may not survive this': US billionaire George Soros says Russia may have started World War Three and the only way to save mankind is to defeat Putin

Billionaire financier George Soros said on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine may have been the beginning of World War Three and the best way to preserve free civilisation was for the West to defeat President Vladimir Putin's forces. Soros, 91, a legendary hedge fund manager who earned fame by...
WORLD
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
BBC

South Africans take law into their own hands to drive out foreigners

South Africa's president says he's "deeply disturbed" at the abuse of foreign nationals working in the country. It is a particular problem in the township of Alexandra, which was at the centre of xenophobic riots in 2008. Some immigrants there have told the BBC they now live in fear. "When...
IMMIGRATION
Phys.org

How Haitian migrants are treated shows the ties between racism and refugee policy

The first protected category of the United Nations refugee convention is race. The 1951 convention defines a refugee as a person who is outside their country of residence or nationality "owing to well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion."
IMMIGRATION
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

951K+
Followers
461K+
Post
431M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy