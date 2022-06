Fight over Florida's new tech law headed to US Supreme Court. Attorneys for the state and online-industry groups plan to go to the U.S. Supreme Court in a battle about a 2021 Florida law that would crack down on social-media giants such as Facebook and Twitter, according to new court filings. The filings effectively seek to put proceedings on hold in a federal district court and the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals while the case goes to the Supreme Court. [Source: News Service of Florida]

FLORIDA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO