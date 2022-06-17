Pokémon GO Promo Codes in June 2022 for Free Items

Promo codes are a simple way to get free items in Pokémon GO. These can be consumable items like Pokéballs or exclusive avatar items from well-known brands that enhance your avatar with a special touch. This guide will show you which codes are currently available for Pokémon GO in June 2022 and how you can redeem them.

Active Pokémon GO promo codes

The following promo codes are active in Pokémon GO in June 2022:

L9Y6T82UW4EVSE9 (Verizon jacket and mask for your avatar).

(Verizon jacket and mask for your avatar). KUAXZBJUTP3B7 (Samsung shirt and cap for your avatar).

Pokémon GO Prime Gaming codes

Starting May 19, 2022, Pokémon GO players with an Amazon Prime subscription will receive additional rewards through Prime Gaming. To obtain those benefits, visit the official page to get your individual promo code. You can then redeem it just like a regular code. You’ll learn how to do that further down in this article.

Another Prime Gaming code will be released in June, plus two additional codes in July 2022.

Prime Gaming Code #1: 30 Pokéballs, five Max Revives, and one Star Piece.

Prime Gaming Code #2: 30 Pokéballs, five Max Revives, and one Lucky Egg.

Prime Gaming Code #3: 30 Pokéballs, five Max Revives, and one Super Incubator.

How to redeem promo codes in Pokémon GO

Players of Pokémon GO have various options for redeeming promo codes depending on the operating system of their smartphone.

Redeem promo code in-game (Android only)

Open app. Tap the Pokéball icon in the map view, which leads to the main menu. Open the store in the main menu. In the store, scroll down to the “Promos” section. Enter the promo code in the text field and tap “Redeem”.

Redeem promo code on the web (Android and iOS)

Go to Niantic’s rewards page. Log in with your trainer account. Enter your promo code in the text box and click “Redeem”.

Written by Marco Wutz on behalf of GLHF.