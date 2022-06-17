River Dragons beat Cape Catfish with walk-off win in 11 innings

Audrey A. Gann, 90, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Granite Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City. She was born March 9, 1932 in Stewart County, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Ivy and Mattie (Snoddy) Townzen. She married James Leo Gann Sr. in 1947 in Granite City and he passed away in January 2000. She was a faithful member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Granite City for 66 years. She was a licensed pilot and loved flying. She was a loving mother and grandmother, always tending to her family and enjoyed cooking and making pies, was a talented seamstress and enjoyed working with ceramics. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by five children, Terrence (Linda) Gann of Springfield, Missouri, Rodger (Annette) Gann of Pontoon Beach, Donna Cates of Granite City, Glenn Gann of Staunton and Lisa (Todd) Razor of Livingston; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; a brother, David Townzen of Massachusetts; a sister, Pam (Bob) Maurer of St. Louis; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, James Leo Gann Jr.; two sisters, Lucille Harrison and Ann McGee and a brother, Michael Townzen. In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until time of a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. with Brother Bob Craft officiating. Memorials may be made to Jehovah’s Witnesses Worldwide Works and checks may be made to Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of New York, Inc. and mailed to Accounting, 900 Red Mills Road, Wallkill, NY 12589, can be made online at www.jw.org or accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.

