Alton, IL

River Dragons beat Cape Catfish with walk-off win in 11 innings

 2 days ago

The Alton River Dragons got by Cape Catfish (MO), 9-8 in 11-innings last night at Gordon Moore Park. The walk-off win gives Alton a 10-and-5...

Peter Louis Spano Jr.

Peter Louis Spano Jr was born 2/16/1956 in Alton to Peter Spano Sr and Helen Spano (new Barnes). He passed with his son and daughter by his side on 6/5/2022 in Alton.   Preceded in death by his parents Peter and Helen and sister Donna Manns.   Survived by his son Philip Kaylor, daughter Nicole Ezeagu, granddaughter Sophia Kumagai, grandsons Julius and Nico Ezeagu, sister Marie Spano and brother Louis Spano, many nieces and nephews, and his Chesapeake Retriever “Nut”.  Pete served in the US Army at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville Alabama as well as attended Devry University in Kansas City, MO. He was a proud retired member of Labor Local 338.   Pete was known by his family and friends as a loyal and caring father, grandfather, uncle, and the energy for every event. He enjoyed riding his Kawasaki motorcycle in a herd of his buddies on Harleys. He loved MIZZOU football and basketball, as well as Cardinal’s baseball and Blue’s hockey. Pete always had a great story to tell and he was the star of many told about him.    Pete will best be remembered by his family and friends as the dad, grandpa, brother, and uncle that always made sure that his people knew how much he loved them and how proud he was of them.
ALTON, IL
Darwin Blackketter

Darwin Sponsler Blackketter, 84, of Bethalto, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer, at his residence with his family by his side under the care of BJC Hospice. He was born on April 2, 1938, in White Hall, IL, the son of Claude and...
BETHALTO, IL
Jesse Rushing Sr.

Jesse Cole Raymond Rushing Sr., 29, of Troy passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022. He was born August 30, 1992 in Wood River. In his free time he enjoyed baseball, hockey and video gaming. He is survived by his mother, Melissa (Wood) Spiker and step father Danny Lee Spiker II...
TROY, MO
Audrey Gann

Audrey A. Gann, 90, of Granite City, Illinois passed away at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Granite Nursing and Rehabilitation in Granite City. She was born March 9, 1932 in Stewart County, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Ivy and Mattie (Snoddy) Townzen. She married James Leo Gann Sr. in 1947 in Granite City and he passed away in January 2000. She was a faithful member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Granite City for 66 years. She was a licensed pilot and loved flying. She was a loving mother and grandmother, always tending to her family and enjoyed cooking and making pies, was a talented seamstress and enjoyed working with ceramics. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by five children, Terrence (Linda) Gann of Springfield, Missouri, Rodger (Annette) Gann of Pontoon Beach, Donna Cates of Granite City, Glenn Gann of Staunton and Lisa (Todd) Razor of Livingston; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; a brother, David Townzen of Massachusetts; a sister, Pam (Bob) Maurer of St. Louis; many nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends. In addition to her beloved husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, James Leo Gann Jr.; two sisters, Lucille Harrison and Ann McGee and a brother, Michael Townzen. In celebration of her life, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 3960 Maryville Road in Granite City on Friday, June 24, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. until time of a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. with Brother Bob Craft officiating. Memorials may be made to Jehovah’s Witnesses Worldwide Works and checks may be made to Watchtower Bible and Tract Society of New York, Inc. and mailed to Accounting, 900 Red Mills Road, Wallkill, NY 12589, can be made online at www.jw.org or accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Sheryl Angelly-Hutson

Sheryl Lynne Angelly-Hutson, 57, of Granite City, IL died on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at her home. She was born on January 17, 1965 in East St. Louis, IL to Arthur and Sharon (Guiltner) Angelly. Sheryl enjoyed being with her grandson and she also loved to read and go camping....
GRANITE CITY, IL
Jerome Vonderheidt

Jerome T. Vonderheidt, 83, of Brighton, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Medical Center in Alton. He was born on January 3, 1939, in St. Louis, the son of the late Talford and Ilah (Wood) Vonderheidt. Jerome married Maurine Knigge on June 5, 1965, in...
BRIGHTON, IL
Storms cause power outages and tree damage for region

Ameren Illinois and Missouri are dealing with power outages following that line of storms this morning. More than 12-thousand Ameren Illinois customers were without electricity this morning in Madison, Jersey, Greene, Macoupin, Calhoun, and St. Clair counties. Crews are responding to those areas in the hopes of getting the power back on as soon as possible.
MADISON, IL
Big donation to Alton's Oriental Garden

The Oriental Garden at Alton's Gordon Moore Park has received a donation in the amount of $10,000 from one of its board members. Joan Sheppard hopes the gift will encourage others to contribute to the ongoing improvement of the garden, which was founded in 1984. Alton Park and Recreation Director...
ALTON, IL
Alton hosts Juneteenth events on Saturday

Saturday is the observation of Juneteenth in Alton: a commemoration of the message being delivered to the final group of slaves in Texas more than 150 years ago. In Alton, the inaugural Juneteenth “Freedom Ride” will take off from the city’s Henry Street parking lot and wind its way to James Killion Park at Salu tomorrow morning. A series of temporary road closures for that event have been approved.
John Bilbruck

John Franklin Bilbruck, 69, of Brighton, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on May 13, 1953, in Wood River, to the late Howard Luke and Ruby Pearl (Meyers) Bilbruck. He worked for Alton Box Board for 20 years, and as...
BRIGHTON, IL
Metro East PRD announces grant programs

The Metro East Park and Recreation District, serving Madison and St. Clair counties, has announced their Board of Directors has approved $3.4 million in grant funding for three separate grant programs for park related events and activities in the region. These programs are intended to help local park districts and municipalities leverage their funds and make their locally led projects a reality.
MADISON, IL
Donald Webb

Donald E. Webb, 88, of Shipman, died at 1:45 pm on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Jersey Community Hospital. He was born on March 25, 1934, in Chesterfield, to the late Walter and Minnie (Riddle) Webb. Don married Geraldine Taylor on May 9, 1954, in Bunker Hill. She preceded him...
SHIPMAN, IL
Coroner asks for help identifying body

The Madison County Coroner is asking for the public’s help in identifying remains discovered in a wooded area in Pontoon Beach earlier this month. The adult male was found Thursday, June 2, and is believed to be of mixed ancestry, not to exclude Hispanic descent. Further details indicate he...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Food truck fees vote postponed

Talk by the Madison County board lowering its food truck permit fees will resume in July. The proposal to drop the amount from $375 to $175 was met with varying degrees of support, with others on the board against it, and not necessarily along party lines. The vote was postponed until the July meeting.
Davis speaks on gas prices

Illinois Congressman Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) visited the Wood River Refinery on Friday. It was a backdrop of sorts, as Davis said he would like to see more fuel being generated on American soil. He says that likely will not happen with the current policies in place, put there by the Biden Administration.
TAYLORVILLE, IL

