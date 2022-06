AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas National Guard and the Texas Division of Emergency management are preparing for large groups of illegal migrants to attempt to cross the border into the Lone Star State this summer. “When Mexico last week granted federal humanitarian travel permits to 15,000 U.S.-bound third-country migrants who’d formed the largest caravan in Mexican history, most planned to head straight to the border to cross illegally into the Texas towns of Del Rio and Eagle Pass,” writes Todd Bensman with the Center for Immigration Studies. “Few, if any, of…

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO