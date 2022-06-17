ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning (Friday, June 17th)

By MyRadioLink
1043theparty.com
 3 days ago

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…....

1043theparty.com

Comments / 0

Related
1043theparty.com

National Weather Service Issues Flash Flood Warning

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a Flash Flood Warning for…. Southwestern Cumberland County in east central Illinois…. * At 606 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
SHELBY COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Strong to Severe Storms Possible This Evening

Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible this evening across our listening area this evening. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, storms are expected to develop this evening and will move across Illinois this evening and into the overnight. Some storms could be severe. The National Weather Service has...
JASPER COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

FLASH FLOOD WARNING- JUNE 17TH

The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Southeastern Shelby County in central Illinois... Southwestern Cumberland County in east central Illinois... Effingham County in south central Illinois... Jasper County in southeastern Illinois... * Until 1000 AM CDT. * At 606 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Effingham, Shelbyville, Newton, Altamont, Neoga, Teutopolis, Watson, Stewardson, Cowden, Dieterich, Beecher City, Edgewood, Ste. Marie, Willow Hill, Jewett, Shumway, Montrose, Wheeler, Hidalgo and Bogota.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Ameren Illinois reporting power restored to rest of Patoka and Centralia (9pm update)

Ameren Illinois is reporting all customers in the Marion and Jefferson County area once again have power following some outages that lasted more than two days. The final restoration came late Sunday afternoon for 18 customers in the Patoka zip code and 11 in the Centralia zip code. The final customers in Salem and Mt. Vernon had power restored by mid-afternoon on Saturday.
PATOKA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
MyWabashValley.com

Crash closes I-70 overpass in Clark County

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Interstate 70 overpass at 2600th Street in Clark County will be closed until further notice after being damaged by an oversized load traveling on the interstate. The damage occurred around 8:40 p.m. Friday when a truck hauling an excavator on a flatbed was traveling...
CLARK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm
WCIA

Woman killed in Sunday morning crash

LOAMI, Ill. (WCIA) — A 21-year-old woman has died following a single-vehicle crash in Loami. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash near Waverly and Maxwell Hall Roads at 6:23 a.m. on Sunday. When deputies responded, they found an SUV in a nearby creek; it was not submerged. Deputies found the […]
LOAMI, IL
WTHI

Damage to a bridge on I-70 overpass causes closure

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Clark County Sheriff's Office says there is significant damage to an Interstate 70 overpass. They say an oversized load struck the 2600th Street overpass, causing the damage. This is where it crosses over I-70 at the state line. Now the bridge will be closed...
CLARK COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Magnitude 2.5 Earthquake in Parkersburg This Morning

According to the United States Geological Survey, USGS, a magnitude 2.5 earthquake happened in Parkersburg in Richland County this morning. Parkersburg is located 53.5 miles from Effingham. The earthquake occurred at 7:14 am. The depth of the earthquake was 20.0km. Did you feel the earthquake?. The USGS is taking surveys...
RICHLAND COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Schuyler County Judge Dies in Vehicle vs. Bicycle Collision

A well-known Schuyler County Judge was killed in a vehicle vs. bicycle collision late this morning. The Illinois State Police District 20 reports that a red 2010 Chevy Silverado driven by 73 year old Charlie D. Coffey of Rushville was traveling northbound on Adams Road near Illinois Route 100 just north of Frederick. A teal Marin bicycle ridden by 42 year old Ramon M. Escapa was also traveling northbound in the same location at 9:56AM Sunday morning.
SCHUYLER COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Central Illinois Proud

Early morning storms knock out power in central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Storms rolled through central Illinois around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, knocking out power for many residents. As of 3:50 a.m.: 1,589 residents do not have power in Peoria County; in Tazewell County, 531 residents have been impacted; 1,852 homes in Woodford County are without power, and 14 residents in McLean County do not have power.
WOODFORD COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

3 pm Power outage update: Ameren calling out of state crews to help get electricity back on; Tri-County down to about 200 without power

Ameren Illinois is now estimating it will take up to Saturday evening to get power restored to all customers in Centralia following damage caused by severe thunderstorms Friday morning. Ameren’s Brian Bretsch says they are calling in extra resources from IP from the Peoria, Galesburg, LaSalle, and Washington areas as...
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Rural Patoka man injured in one vehicle crash Saturday morning

A 20-year-old Patoka man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning on the Gray Road south of the Berry Road intersection in rural Alma. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say Jordan Gebke of McNichol Road was traveling northbound on the Gray Road when he ran off the right side of the pavement, overcorrected, and then ran off the left side of the road and struck a power pole.
PATOKA, IL
hoiabc.com

Thousands hit the streets in annual Steamboat Classic

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Whether for the 15-kilometer, the 4-mile or the 1-mile, thousands took to Downtown Peoria streets to race in the Steamboat Classic. The nearly 50-year tradition is known as one of the world’s fastest four-mile races, and one of the hardest 15K courses. The four...
PEORIA, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Structure fire on Main Street in Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Vincennes Firefighters battled a large fire on Main Street Friday. The fire was in a building located in the 1000 block of Main Street in Vincennes Vincennes Fire Chief Brett Bobe says that a truck leaving their headquarters spotted smoke coming from the second story of the building. Bobe says […]
VINCENNES, IN
WCIA

Neoga woman killed in Effingham crash

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) – A Neoga woman is dead and another was transported to the hospital after a Friday morning crash. Illinois State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 45, just north of Rickelman Avenue on the north side of Effingham. Police report that 44-year-old Rachel Pace, of Neoga, was driving […]
EFFINGHAM, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy