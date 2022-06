Plenty of professionals have given their opinion about the recent LIV Golf breakaway stars, but perhaps none have been as hard hitting up to this point as Eddie Pepperell. “I don’t think Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter give a shit and they don’t need to care,” said Pepperell. “They’re going to be done with the game in three or four years. Greg Norman doesn’t give a crap. He can sail off into the sunset on a yacht. There’s no risk for Greg Norman. He’s done.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO