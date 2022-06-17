Durham named SD Principal

The spirit of giving by a late Winchester Elementary School student continues throughout the Winchester community. Winchester Elementary 6th Grader James “Kerr” Ballard passed away on July 13th last year. Many in the Winchester Community wanted to continue the giving work that Kerr started while he was on Earth. A few parents in the Winchester community gathered and had a vision to update the Winchester Grade School basketball court in his honor and call it “Kerr’s Court,” as basketball was one of his favorite pastimes with everyone.
BATESVILLE, IN — Angie Harmeyer is stepping down as Southeastern Indiana YMCA Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1. Harmeyer has been with the Y for 21 years, including the past 11 as its CEO. “I have had the honor and pleasure of serving the YMCA for the past 21...
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A Ball State student and southern Indiana native will represent the Hoosier state at this year's Miss America pageant. Miss Southern Heartland Elizabeth Hallal was crowned Miss Indiana in Zionsville on Saturday, earning her $11,000 in scholarships and the chance to compete for the title of Miss America on Dec. 17.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a southern Indiana creek. According to a news release from the Seymour Police Department, the body was discovered Friday shortly after 1 p.m. Police were called to a small creek on the east side of the Burkart Boulevard bridge between East 4th Street and East Tipton Street in Seymour after someone reported the discovery.
Pamela J. Tumilty, 68, Greensburg, Indiana, peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at her residence in Greensburg surrounded by family. She was born on December 13, 1953 in Albuquerque, New Mexico the daughter of Floyd and Juanita (Mosier) Dilk. She graduated from Warren Central High School in 1972. Pam enjoyed antiquing, gardening, and spending time with her family.
GREENSBURG, IN — Susan and the late Dennis Wilson were named the newest members of Decatur County Community Foundation’s Stephen Decatur Society at the Foundation’s recent annual meeting. Established in 2001, the Stephen Decatur Society represents a small fraction of the caring people in Decatur County who...
COLUMBUS, IN — Legal Aid will hold a Free Legal Aid Phone Clinic from 3 to 5:30 pm Tuesday. Legal Aid District 11 offers clinics for low-income residents in Decatur, Bartholomew, Brown, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Rush, and Shelby counties. Those who take part will have a brief consultation over...
Wayne G. Gauck, age 58 of Indianapolis, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis. Born November 8, 1963 in Batesville, he is the son of Carol Ann (Nee: Hoene) and Arnold Gauck. He graduated from Batesville High in 1982 and from Ball State University in 1986 with a Bachelor’s Degree in finance. He was a member of the Batesville Knights of Columbus #1461.
INDIANA – Tomorrow marks the official first day of summer, but it feels as if summer has already arrived in Central Indiana. With temperatures last week well over 90 degrees Fahrenheit with extreme heat indexes, and a similar forecast for this week, Finish Line crews have taken extra precautions to stay safe while working outdoors.
(Wayne County, IN)--Accolades poured in over the weekend for two Wayne County jail officers who were credited with preventing what could have well turned into a tragedy. Corporal Collin Hargis and Deputy Jim Bumbalough were driving on I-70 when the saw a vehicle weaving. The vehicle exited at Centerville, but then tried to very slowly go the wrong way down the exit ramp. Hargis got out, ran ahead, and got the driver to stop before he could get onto the interstate going the wrong way. The driver was elderly and was suffering from a medical incident.
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A planned bridge closure will force a detour of traffic on 146th Street this weekend, allowing crews to do some preventative maintenance. The Indiana Department of Transportation said the 146th Street bridge over U.S. 31 will close Friday at 8 p.m., with it expected to reopen on Monday at 6 a.m. […]
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — As if the pain at the pump wasn’t enough, Indiana’s gas tax is going up. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, the gasoline use tax calculation for July comes out to 29.1 cents a gallon. That’s up from June’s rate, which was 24 cents.
ANDERSON, Ind. — Indiana officials are seeking $1.1 million in repayment from a former food service bookkeeper whom they claim stole from a school district’s lunch fund account over a five-year period, authorities said. According to a special audit by the Indiana State Board of Accounts, Carla Burke,...
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Today, the Office of Congressman Greg Pence (IN-06) released the following statement regarding his health procedure over the weekend:. Congressman Greg Pence is recovering from a heart procedure over the weekend after experiencing minor chest discomfort. Congressman Pence is expected to make a full recovery from home with his wife Denise and family.
VERSAILLES, IN — A Crowdfunding campaign aimed at developing a music and entertainment space on the Courthouse Square in Versailles has surpassed its goal with plenty of days to spare. Last month, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority (IHCDA) launched the $50,000 campaign.
Bathrooms today are getting more and more high-tech. You never know when you will encounter an auto-activated toilet, sink, soap dispenser, or paper towel dispenser of some kind. There have been times when I thought I might need instructions to make some of those things work. You would expect to see fancy, smancy bathroom appliances - and maybe even instructions - in a fancy, smancy bathroom. I would think that one would NOT expect to need instructions while using the bathroom at a campground - apparently, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) thinks differently.
MILAN, IN — Genesis: Pathways to Success, an initiative of the Ripley County Community Foundation, launched its first summer camp last week, the “Kids Building Bikes Camp.”. This camp is the first to kick off Genesis’ newest initiative, A Summer of STREAM (Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, &...
