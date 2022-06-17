ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truckee, CA

Waste service rates to increase in Truckee

By Justin Scacco
Sierra Sun
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleServices for waste removal in Truckee are set to increase following unanimous approval by the Truckee Town Council. The annual residential rate will increase from $397.42 to $423.48. Rates are calculated according to an index-based methodology that applies a weighted mix of year-over-year changes in the employment cost index, consumer price...

#Waste Disposal#Solid Waste#Yard Waste#Green Waste#Urban Construction#The Truckee Town Council#Truckee Administrative#Eastern Regional Landfill
