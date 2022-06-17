ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Thailand Rushes to Rein in Cannabis Use a Week After Decriminalisation

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand hastily issued a raft of new regulations for cannabis use this week after a long-planned decriminalisation raised alarm at the potential for unchecked use of the substance anywhere and by anyone - including children. Soon after the country became the first in Asia to legalise...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How a model’s account of gang-rape is sparking a new #MeToo moment in Nepal

A young and popular model in Nepal was 16 years old when she was called to an after-party of a beauty pageant, given a soft drink spiked with sedatives, raped allegedly by the organiser of the event, and filmed naked. She woke up with blood on herself and on the sheets. The six months that followed were a nightmare. “I wanted to die,” the model says in a series of TikTok videos on 18 May, describing the months of trauma she endured in 2014 when the owner of an education consultancy allegedly spiked her lemonade, raped and injured her in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Saudi Arabia Announces New Crackdown on Rainbows

Rainbow-coloured toys and clothes were removed this week from stores in Saudi Arabia because authorities say they “promote homosexual colours,” state media reported. Commerce ministry officials from Saudi Arabia – where same-sex sexual activity is banned and punishable by death – said that colourful toys and clothes such as pencil cases and skirts contradicted “the Islamic faith and public morals.”
TV SHOWS
Daily Mail

People are living in tents because of limited rental properties while 87,000 homes are empty in one state - but should owners be penalised for not leasing them out?

More than 80,000 homes across Queensland have been left empty, prompting calls for action to be taken against those owners who don't rent them out. The revelation comes as Australia experiences its worst rental crisis on record. Australian Bureau of Statistics data revealed that 87,000 residential properties in Queensland weren't...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Johnson
WebMD

Alcohol, Marijuana Use Declined Among Youth During Pandemic

June 17, 2022 -- During the coronavirus pandemic, several substance use behaviors decreased among youths, namely drinking, smoking, vaping, and cannabis use, according to a recent study published in the journal Current Psychiatry Reports. That likely happened because they had to spend more time at home and less time with...
DRINKS
CBS News

Russian superyacht seized by U.S. docks in Hawaii, flying American flag

A Russian-owned superyacht seized in Fiji by American law enforcement — which has been cracking down on sanctioned oligarchs — docked in Honolulu Thursday. The Amadea was seized on June 7, following weeks of legal and administrative hurdles that had stalled American efforts to seize the $300 million vessel. The U.S. government says the luxe ship, which is nearly the length of a football field, is owned by sanctioned gold mining billionaire Suleiman Kerimov. An attorney for the ship's holding company says it belongs to a Russian oil executive who the U.S. has not sanctioned.
HONOLULU, HI
US News and World Report

U.S. Supports Philippines in South China Sea, State Department Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States supports the Philippines in calling on China "to end its provocative actions and respect international law in the South China Sea," the State Department said on Friday. The Philippines last week lodged new diplomatic protests against Chinese maritime activities within Manila's 200-mile (321 km)...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Smoking Marijuana#Cannabis
US News and World Report

Duterte's Daughter Takes Oath as Philippine Vice President

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Sara Duterte, the daughter of the outgoing populist president of the Philippines, took her oath Sunday as vice president following a landslide electoral victory she clinched despite her father’s human rights record that saw thousands of drug suspects gunned down. The inauguration in their...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Nigeria Blocking Repatriation of $450 Million Foreign Airline Revenue, IATA Says

DOHA (Reuters) - Nigeria is withholding $450 million in revenue international carriers operating in the country have earned, an executive at the world's largest airlines association said on Sunday. Africa's largest economy has restricted access to foreign currency for imports and for investors seeking to repatriate their profits as the...
ECONOMY
Nature.com

Oxycodone/naloxone versus tapentadol in real-world chronic non-cancer pain management: an observational and pharmacogenetic study

Tapentadol (TAP) and oxycodone/naloxone (OXN) potentially offer an improved opioid tolerability. However, real-world studies in chronic non-cancer pain (CNCP) remain scarce. Our aim was to compare effectiveness and security in daily pain practice, together with the influence of pharmacogenetic markers. An observational study was developed with ambulatory test cases under TAP (n"‰="‰194) or OXN (n"‰="‰175) prescription with controls (prescribed with other opioids (control), n"‰="‰216) CNCP patients. Pain intensity and relief, quality of life, morphine equivalent daily doses (MEDD), concomitant analgesic drugs, adverse events (AEs), hospital frequentation and genetic variants of OPRM1 (rs1799971, A118G) and COMT (rs4680, G472A) genes, were analysed. Test CNCP cases evidenced a significantly higher pain relief predictable due to pain intensity and quality of life (R2"‰="‰0.3), in front of controls. Here, OXN achieved the greatest pain relief under a 28% higher MEDD, 8"“13% higher use of pregabalin and duloxetine, and 23% more prescription change due to pain, compared to TAP. Whilst, TAP yielded a better tolerability due the lower number of 4 [0"“6] AEs/patient, in front of OXN. Furthermore, OXN COMT-AA homozygotes evidenced higher rates of erythema and vomiting, especially in females. CNCP real-world patients achieved higher pain relief than other traditional opioids with a better tolerability for TAP. Further research is necessary to clarify the potential influence of COMT and sex on OXN side-effects.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
AFP

Thousands join Singapore gay rights rally

Thousands of Singaporeans dressed in pink gathered at a park Saturday calling for greater recognition of LGBTQ rights, the first such rally since 2019 after coronavirus restrictions were eased. Singapore's "Pink Dot" gay rights rally started in 2009 and has regularly attracted sizeable crowds despite a backlash from some quarters.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Thailand
The Guardian

‘Women are treated like walking incubators’: Malta’s fight for abortion

Elle doesn’t find it easy to talk about her abortion, not because she regrets it – she would do the same again without any hesitation – but because the memory of the terrible, almost overwhelming, fear and isolation she experienced at the time still makes her feel so angry. “I’m privileged,” she says, twisting the ring on her index finger. “I could afford to travel. But what about those less fortunate than me? I know of a woman who felt so desperate when she found out she was pregnant again, she put her three children in front of some cartoons on the TV, and went straight upstairs to the bathroom to begin launching herself from the toilet on to the floor in the hope of inducing a miscarriage.” She’s fighting tears now. “That woman almost killed herself. What about her? Does anyone want to hear her story?”
WORLD
US News and World Report

China Says It Tested Missile-Interception System

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China has carried out a land-based missile interception test that "achieved its expected purpose", the Defence Ministry said, describing it as defensive and not aimed at any country. China has been ramping up research into all sorts of missiles, from those that can destroy satellites in space...
CHINA
US News and World Report

Pleas for Help as Myanmar Awaits High-Profile Executions

(Reuters) - The wife of pro-democracy figure Kyaw Min Yu, sentenced to be executed on the orders of Myanmar's ruling generals, says that if her husband dies he will take with him the beliefs he has carried throughout a life spent fighting dictatorship. Kyaw Min Yu, better known as Jimmy,...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy