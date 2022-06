Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, whose extradition to the United States was approved by Britain on Friday, faces charges of espionage in a case that could prove an unprecedented legal battle pitting national security against fundamental press freedom rights. "By continuing to extradite Assange, the Biden DOJ is ignoring the dire warnings of virtually every major civil liberties and human rights organization in the country that the case will do irreparable damage to basic press freedom rights of US reporters," Trevor Timm, executive director of the Freedom of the Press Foundation, said. pmh/bgs

LAW ・ 2 DAYS AGO