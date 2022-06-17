John J. Patterson has joined VANBRIDGE, an EPIC Company, as Managing Principal, Head of Claims
Claims Management Background with Private Equity, Hedge Fund and Venture Capital Policyholders Adds Expert Guidance and Consultation. SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property and casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that John J. Patterson has joined the...massachusettsnewswire.com
Comments / 0