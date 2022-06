They say this generation is lazy. They say all they do is sit and stare at their screens all day. I don’t think that’s entirely fair, and I submit to you Ben Shifo. Ben’s working his way to being an Eagle Scout, and to do so, must complete a community oriented project. Ben’s decided to build drop boxes out of old pallets to accept American flags that are used, tattered, torn or otherwise not fit to fly.

PLAINFIELD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO