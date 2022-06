This is quite the fascinating abandoned site. It's not just a pair of buildings, but 2 acres of scrap and junk that's been sitting dormant since approximately 1993. This is the site of the old Nathan's Waste and Paper Stock Company. There's not a lot of history on the site, but a 2021 article in the Amsterdam Recorder said it operated as a junkyard from 1971 to 1993. It's located along the Erie Canal on Erie Terrace in Amsterdam and has sat vacant and decaying ever since it closed.

AMSTERDAM, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO